4944 Concho Pl Available 03/15/20 Single story 4 bedroom home - Here is a 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home with a 2 car garage. Approx 1200 sq ft. Home has upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Granite countertops and tile flooring. Situated on a 1/2 acre lot. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac with canyon views. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Short drive to back gate of Camp Pendleton. Available mid March. Pets approved with additional pet rent and deposit. ** We use a third-party pet screening service. Third-party service fees will apply.**



