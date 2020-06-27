All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4944 Concho Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4944 Concho Pl
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

4944 Concho Pl

4944 Concho Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4944 Concho Place, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4944 Concho Pl Available 03/15/20 Single story 4 bedroom home - Here is a 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home with a 2 car garage. Approx 1200 sq ft. Home has upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Granite countertops and tile flooring. Situated on a 1/2 acre lot. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac with canyon views. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Short drive to back gate of Camp Pendleton. Available mid March. Pets approved with additional pet rent and deposit. ** We use a third-party pet screening service. Third-party service fees will apply.**

Be sure to view the video at www.givingtreepm.com

Contact us if you would like to schedule an appointment to view the property.

BRE # 02035049

(RLNE2231478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4944 Concho Pl have any available units?
4944 Concho Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4944 Concho Pl have?
Some of 4944 Concho Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4944 Concho Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4944 Concho Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4944 Concho Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4944 Concho Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4944 Concho Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4944 Concho Pl offers parking.
Does 4944 Concho Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4944 Concho Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4944 Concho Pl have a pool?
No, 4944 Concho Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4944 Concho Pl have accessible units?
No, 4944 Concho Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4944 Concho Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4944 Concho Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego