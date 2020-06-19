4920 Alameda Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4BD Home in Gated Community w/ Large Fenced Yard - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Beautiful, 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home located in the Southridge Estates gated community in Oceanside/Vista Border. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Madison Middle School and RBV High School! Open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and plantation shutters throughout. First floor features a formal living room with fireplace, a beautiful formal dining room, A large family room Kitchen has granite counters, double ovens, gas cook top. 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, and laundry room with a walk-in closet are also located on the first floor. Open Loft area upstairs, A spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, large en-suite bathroom, and beautiful views! This home has a large, fenced back yard with tropical palm trees. The 3 car attached garage can park two vehicles. The 3rd space has a work bench and plenty of cabinets for storage. This beautiful home awaits you, call today to schedule a showing!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,500.



PETS:

Single Pet Only,Cat, Dog

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Gated Property

Non-Smoking Property

Evening Lights

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Double Oven

Cooktop

Garbage Disposal

Dishwasher

Gas Fireplace

Storage space

Formal dining room

2 Story

Vaulted Ceilings

Patio

Family Room

Upgraded Carpeting

Hardwood floors

Tile Flooring

Downstairs Laundry

Laundry Hook-ups

3 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Gardener included

Canyon View

Plantation Shutters

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Lake Elementary

Middle School: Madison Middle School

High School: Rancho Bueno Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4920-Alameda-Dr-Oceanside-CA-92056-1806/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE4307918)