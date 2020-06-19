4920 Alameda Drive

Amenities
Spacious 4BD Home in Gated Community w/ Large Fenced Yard - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful, 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home located in the Southridge Estates gated community in Oceanside/Vista Border. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Madison Middle School and RBV High School! Open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and plantation shutters throughout. First floor features a formal living room with fireplace, a beautiful formal dining room, A large family room Kitchen has granite counters, double ovens, gas cook top. 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, and laundry room with a walk-in closet are also located on the first floor. Open Loft area upstairs, A spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, large en-suite bathroom, and beautiful views! This home has a large, fenced back yard with tropical palm trees. The 3 car attached garage can park two vehicles. The 3rd space has a work bench and plenty of cabinets for storage. This beautiful home awaits you, call today to schedule a showing!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,500.
PETS:
Single Pet Only,Cat, Dog
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Gated Property
Non-Smoking Property
Evening Lights
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Double Oven
Cooktop
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Storage space
Formal dining room
2 Story
Vaulted Ceilings
Patio
Family Room
Upgraded Carpeting
Hardwood floors
Tile Flooring
Downstairs Laundry
Laundry Hook-ups
3 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Canyon View
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Lake Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Rancho Bueno Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4920-Alameda-Dr-Oceanside-CA-92056-1806/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE4307918)