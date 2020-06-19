All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4920 Alameda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4920 Alameda Drive
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

4920 Alameda Drive

4920 Alameda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Ocean Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4920 Alameda Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4BD Home in Gated Community w/ Large Fenced Yard - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful, 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home located in the Southridge Estates gated community in Oceanside/Vista Border. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Madison Middle School and RBV High School! Open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and plantation shutters throughout. First floor features a formal living room with fireplace, a beautiful formal dining room, A large family room Kitchen has granite counters, double ovens, gas cook top. 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, and laundry room with a walk-in closet are also located on the first floor. Open Loft area upstairs, A spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, large en-suite bathroom, and beautiful views! This home has a large, fenced back yard with tropical palm trees. The 3 car attached garage can park two vehicles. The 3rd space has a work bench and plenty of cabinets for storage. This beautiful home awaits you, call today to schedule a showing!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,500.

PETS:
Single Pet Only,Cat, Dog
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Gated Property
Non-Smoking Property
Evening Lights
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Double Oven
Cooktop
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Storage space
Formal dining room
2 Story
Vaulted Ceilings
Patio
Family Room
Upgraded Carpeting
Hardwood floors
Tile Flooring
Downstairs Laundry
Laundry Hook-ups
3 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Canyon View
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Lake Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Rancho Bueno Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4920-Alameda-Dr-Oceanside-CA-92056-1806/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4307918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 Alameda Drive have any available units?
4920 Alameda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4920 Alameda Drive have?
Some of 4920 Alameda Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 Alameda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4920 Alameda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 Alameda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4920 Alameda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4920 Alameda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4920 Alameda Drive offers parking.
Does 4920 Alameda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4920 Alameda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 Alameda Drive have a pool?
No, 4920 Alameda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4920 Alameda Drive have accessible units?
No, 4920 Alameda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 Alameda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4920 Alameda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego