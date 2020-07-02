All apartments in Oceanside
Oceanside, CA
4856 Sumac Place
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

4856 Sumac Place

4856 Sumac Place · No Longer Available
Location

4856 Sumac Place, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4856 Sumac Place Available 12/01/19 Terrific 3 bed/2 bath one story in Oceanside - This very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is conveniently located close to Highway 76 and local shopping. It is a one story that includes a family room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling, dining room, a great kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances. A master bedroom and master bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and a guest bathroom. The large private backyard features a lawn and patio area, lemon tree and a large garden shed that even has A/C in it if you are working inside.
The house also has a new A/C unit and a 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4856 Sumac Place have any available units?
4856 Sumac Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4856 Sumac Place have?
Some of 4856 Sumac Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4856 Sumac Place currently offering any rent specials?
4856 Sumac Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4856 Sumac Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4856 Sumac Place is pet friendly.
Does 4856 Sumac Place offer parking?
Yes, 4856 Sumac Place offers parking.
Does 4856 Sumac Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4856 Sumac Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4856 Sumac Place have a pool?
No, 4856 Sumac Place does not have a pool.
Does 4856 Sumac Place have accessible units?
No, 4856 Sumac Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4856 Sumac Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4856 Sumac Place does not have units with dishwashers.

