All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4855 Marblehead Bay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4855 Marblehead Bay Drive
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

4855 Marblehead Bay Drive

4855 Marblehead Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4855 Marblehead Bay Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great two-story house in desirable Whelan Ranch! - Great two-story house in desirable Whelan Ranch! Huge, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths! 3 Car garage. Huge Lot, .75 acres with large backyard a panoramic views overlooking rolling hills with no neighbors behind you! Great location off of Douglas, nice area, nice community.

Utilities Included: NONE

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Oven Stove Dishwasher

Additional Lease Information: The community HOA has very strict guidelines and all landscaping must be kept in good green condition and maintain the bushes, trees, and possible weeds.

Cats Allowed: Yes
Dogs Allowed: Small Only

Amenities: Gas Fire Place Fenced Laundry Room Garage Cable-ready Air Conditioning

(RLNE5136233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4855 Marblehead Bay Drive have any available units?
4855 Marblehead Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4855 Marblehead Bay Drive have?
Some of 4855 Marblehead Bay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4855 Marblehead Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4855 Marblehead Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4855 Marblehead Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4855 Marblehead Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4855 Marblehead Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4855 Marblehead Bay Drive does offer parking.
Does 4855 Marblehead Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4855 Marblehead Bay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4855 Marblehead Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 4855 Marblehead Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4855 Marblehead Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 4855 Marblehead Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4855 Marblehead Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4855 Marblehead Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego