4855 Marblehead Bay Drive

Amenities
Great two-story house in desirable Whelan Ranch! - Great two-story house in desirable Whelan Ranch! Huge, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths! 3 Car garage. Huge Lot, .75 acres with large backyard a panoramic views overlooking rolling hills with no neighbors behind you! Great location off of Douglas, nice area, nice community.
Utilities Included: NONE
Appliances Included: Refrigerator Oven Stove Dishwasher
Additional Lease Information: The community HOA has very strict guidelines and all landscaping must be kept in good green condition and maintain the bushes, trees, and possible weeds.
Cats Allowed: Yes
Dogs Allowed: Small Only
Amenities: Gas Fire Place Fenced Laundry Room Garage Cable-ready Air Conditioning
