Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

4844 Tacayme Dr

4844 Tacayme Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4844 Tacayme Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RANCH AND SEA MANAGEMENT - 4844 TACAYME DR. - AVAILABLE NOW! Remodeled one story home that is move in ready in the fantastic community of Oceanside! New stainless steel appliances, which include; Microwave, range/oven, dishwasher & fridge. Full size stackable washer and dryer. Completely remodeled bathrooms. Added 4th bedroom in the back and sunroom. Tons of space! Has a very large back yard w/ a large slab patio. New solar panels to decrease SDGE bill. All utilities on tenant including landscaping. Very close to shopping centers & restaurants. Easy access to freeways & large streets to get you to where you need to go in a timely fashion. Must See!! Contact Kim today 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com.

(RLNE5047355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4844 Tacayme Dr have any available units?
4844 Tacayme Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4844 Tacayme Dr have?
Some of 4844 Tacayme Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4844 Tacayme Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4844 Tacayme Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4844 Tacayme Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4844 Tacayme Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4844 Tacayme Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4844 Tacayme Dr offers parking.
Does 4844 Tacayme Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4844 Tacayme Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4844 Tacayme Dr have a pool?
No, 4844 Tacayme Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4844 Tacayme Dr have accessible units?
No, 4844 Tacayme Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4844 Tacayme Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4844 Tacayme Dr has units with dishwashers.
