Oceanside, CA
4728 Driftwood Way
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:48 PM

4728 Driftwood Way

4728 Driftwood Way · No Longer Available
Oceanside
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4728 Driftwood Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
(Electricity only $75/month) Immaculate home conveniently located near Camp Pendleton with quick access to Hwy. 76 15 minutes from the beach. This beautiful home features tile and hardwood floors, large light-catching windows, new neutral paint and recessed lighting that add to the elegance of the bright and open floorplan. The well-appointed kitchen features stainless steel appliances with a beautiful view.
The spacious great room flows seamlessly from the kitchen. A formal dining and living room, with plenty of room for entertainment, complete the downstairs. Upstairs, the large master suite offers an oversized walk-in closet and an en-suite, spa-like bathroom with soaking tub and a walk-in shower. The secondary bedrooms are a generously sized with large closets. Additional features include a laundry room with washer and dryer, upstairs loft, and a two-car attached garage and solar panels.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4728 Driftwood Way have any available units?
4728 Driftwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4728 Driftwood Way have?
Some of 4728 Driftwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4728 Driftwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
4728 Driftwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4728 Driftwood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4728 Driftwood Way is pet friendly.
Does 4728 Driftwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 4728 Driftwood Way offers parking.
Does 4728 Driftwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4728 Driftwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4728 Driftwood Way have a pool?
No, 4728 Driftwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 4728 Driftwood Way have accessible units?
No, 4728 Driftwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4728 Driftwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4728 Driftwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.

