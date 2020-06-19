4728 Driftwood Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

(Electricity only $75/month) Immaculate home conveniently located near Camp Pendleton with quick access to Hwy. 76 15 minutes from the beach. This beautiful home features tile and hardwood floors, large light-catching windows, new neutral paint and recessed lighting that add to the elegance of the bright and open floorplan. The well-appointed kitchen features stainless steel appliances with a beautiful view.

The spacious great room flows seamlessly from the kitchen. A formal dining and living room, with plenty of room for entertainment, complete the downstairs. Upstairs, the large master suite offers an oversized walk-in closet and an en-suite, spa-like bathroom with soaking tub and a walk-in shower. The secondary bedrooms are a generously sized with large closets. Additional features include a laundry room with washer and dryer, upstairs loft, and a two-car attached garage and solar panels.