4728 Driftwood Way

Amenities
(Electricity only $75/month) Immaculate home conveniently located near Camp Pendleton with quick access to Hwy. 76 15 minutes from the beach. This beautiful home features tile and hardwood floors, large light-catching windows, new neutral paint and recessed lighting that add to the elegance of the bright and open floorplan. The well-appointed kitchen features stainless steel appliances with a beautiful view.
The spacious great room flows seamlessly from the kitchen. A formal dining and living room, with plenty of room for entertainment, complete the downstairs. Upstairs, the large master suite offers an oversized walk-in closet and an en-suite, spa-like bathroom with soaking tub and a walk-in shower. The secondary bedrooms are a generously sized with large closets. Additional features include a laundry room with washer and dryer, upstairs loft, and a two-car attached garage and solar panels.