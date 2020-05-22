Amenities
55+ Senior Community Cute 3BD Duplex located in the Peacock Hills! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Duplex in 55+ Senior Community of Peacock Hills! Kitchen and bathrooms will be getting new quartz counter tops. New dishwasher in kitchen. All appliances included. Laminate flooring throughout. New AC unit will be installed. Backyard space is low maintenance and features wonderful fruit trees. Home does include a 1 car garage.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,625.
PETS:
Flexible, Dog Under 35 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Garbage Disposal
Microwave
Refrigerator
Oven
Stove
Dishwasher
Patio
1 Story
Storage space
Laminate Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Washer/ Dryer
1 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
N/A 55+ Senior Community
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4560-Sunrise-Ridge-Oceanside-CA-92056-1093/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5024165)