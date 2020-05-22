Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

55+ Senior Community Cute 3BD Duplex located in the Peacock Hills! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Duplex in 55+ Senior Community of Peacock Hills! Kitchen and bathrooms will be getting new quartz counter tops. New dishwasher in kitchen. All appliances included. Laminate flooring throughout. New AC unit will be installed. Backyard space is low maintenance and features wonderful fruit trees. Home does include a 1 car garage.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,625.



PETS:

Flexible, Dog Under 35 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Garbage Disposal

Microwave

Refrigerator

Oven

Stove

Dishwasher

Patio

1 Story

Storage space

Laminate Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Washer/ Dryer

1 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Vertical Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

N/A 55+ Senior Community



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4560-Sunrise-Ridge-Oceanside-CA-92056-1093/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5024165)