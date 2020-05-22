All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4560 Sunrise Ridge
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

4560 Sunrise Ridge

4560 Sunrise Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

4560 Sunrise Ridge, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
55+ Senior Community Cute 3BD Duplex located in the Peacock Hills! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Duplex in 55+ Senior Community of Peacock Hills! Kitchen and bathrooms will be getting new quartz counter tops. New dishwasher in kitchen. All appliances included. Laminate flooring throughout. New AC unit will be installed. Backyard space is low maintenance and features wonderful fruit trees. Home does include a 1 car garage.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,625.

PETS:
Flexible, Dog Under 35 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Garbage Disposal
Microwave
Refrigerator
Oven
Stove
Dishwasher
Patio
1 Story
Storage space
Laminate Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Washer/ Dryer
1 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
N/A 55+ Senior Community

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4560-Sunrise-Ridge-Oceanside-CA-92056-1093/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5024165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4560 Sunrise Ridge have any available units?
4560 Sunrise Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4560 Sunrise Ridge have?
Some of 4560 Sunrise Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4560 Sunrise Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
4560 Sunrise Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4560 Sunrise Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 4560 Sunrise Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 4560 Sunrise Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 4560 Sunrise Ridge offers parking.
Does 4560 Sunrise Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4560 Sunrise Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4560 Sunrise Ridge have a pool?
No, 4560 Sunrise Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 4560 Sunrise Ridge have accessible units?
No, 4560 Sunrise Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 4560 Sunrise Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4560 Sunrise Ridge has units with dishwashers.
