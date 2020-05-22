4555 Mariners Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a05216a092 ---- * ** UTILITIES INCLUDED ** WASHER - DRYER INCLUDED ** *Nicely Updated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath . New carpet in each bedroom . Large closets . Each bedroom has a vanity . Convenient jack and jill toilet and shower access . Additional half bath . Laundry room - washer and dryer included! . Private fenced yard - perfect for entertaining, landscaping service included . Kitchen appliances included . Available immediately . No pets *REQUIREMENTS . FICO greater than 580 . No prior evictions . Verifiable rental history . Verifiable income 2 times rent . Lease term nogotiable *YOU MUST SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING THROUGH SHOWMOJO . Do not send messages or request a showing through the website where you found the ad - schedule through SHOWMOJO.