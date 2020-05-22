All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM

4555 Mariners Bay

4555 Mariners Bay · No Longer Available
Location

4555 Mariners Bay, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a05216a092 ---- * ** UTILITIES INCLUDED ** WASHER - DRYER INCLUDED ** *Nicely Updated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath . New carpet in each bedroom . Large closets . Each bedroom has a vanity . Convenient jack and jill toilet and shower access . Additional half bath . Laundry room - washer and dryer included! . Private fenced yard - perfect for entertaining, landscaping service included . Kitchen appliances included . Available immediately . No pets *REQUIREMENTS . FICO greater than 580 . No prior evictions . Verifiable rental history . Verifiable income 2 times rent . Lease term nogotiable *YOU MUST SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING THROUGH SHOWMOJO . Do not send messages or request a showing through the website where you found the ad - schedule through SHOWMOJO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4555 Mariners Bay have any available units?
4555 Mariners Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4555 Mariners Bay have?
Some of 4555 Mariners Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4555 Mariners Bay currently offering any rent specials?
4555 Mariners Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4555 Mariners Bay pet-friendly?
No, 4555 Mariners Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4555 Mariners Bay offer parking?
No, 4555 Mariners Bay does not offer parking.
Does 4555 Mariners Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4555 Mariners Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4555 Mariners Bay have a pool?
No, 4555 Mariners Bay does not have a pool.
Does 4555 Mariners Bay have accessible units?
No, 4555 Mariners Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 4555 Mariners Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 4555 Mariners Bay does not have units with dishwashers.

