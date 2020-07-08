All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4498 Brisbane Way 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4498 Brisbane Way 6
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

4498 Brisbane Way 6

4498 Brisbane Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4498 Brisbane Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo! - Property Id: 282547

Well kept 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1-car garage condo is located near Camp Pendelton's rear gate. Inside you'll find a brightly and uniquely designed floor-plan! Walking up the stairs puts you into the open & inviting living space, with wood floors and a kitchen that has plenty of cabinet and counter-top space and a balcony off of the dinning room. This home has a tremendous amount of natural light and numerous windows. The spacious master-bedroom features a nice sized bathroom and walk in-closet . The guest bedroom is strategically placed on the opposite side of the condo with a guest bathroom right outside the room. All the appliances are included. Washer and dryer are located on the second floor and the home has HVAC. The Brisbane community features two tot-lots, a community pool/spa and a small dog park. Schools aren't too far from this gem, walking distance to a few local shops and the San Luis Rey bike trail that leads to the Oceanside beach and Mance Buchanon Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282547
Property Id 282547

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4498 Brisbane Way 6 have any available units?
4498 Brisbane Way 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4498 Brisbane Way 6 have?
Some of 4498 Brisbane Way 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4498 Brisbane Way 6 currently offering any rent specials?
4498 Brisbane Way 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4498 Brisbane Way 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4498 Brisbane Way 6 is pet friendly.
Does 4498 Brisbane Way 6 offer parking?
Yes, 4498 Brisbane Way 6 offers parking.
Does 4498 Brisbane Way 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4498 Brisbane Way 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4498 Brisbane Way 6 have a pool?
Yes, 4498 Brisbane Way 6 has a pool.
Does 4498 Brisbane Way 6 have accessible units?
No, 4498 Brisbane Way 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4498 Brisbane Way 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4498 Brisbane Way 6 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego