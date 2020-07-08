4498 Brisbane Way 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking playground pool garage hot tub

Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo! - Property Id: 282547



Well kept 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1-car garage condo is located near Camp Pendelton's rear gate. Inside you'll find a brightly and uniquely designed floor-plan! Walking up the stairs puts you into the open & inviting living space, with wood floors and a kitchen that has plenty of cabinet and counter-top space and a balcony off of the dinning room. This home has a tremendous amount of natural light and numerous windows. The spacious master-bedroom features a nice sized bathroom and walk in-closet . The guest bedroom is strategically placed on the opposite side of the condo with a guest bathroom right outside the room. All the appliances are included. Washer and dryer are located on the second floor and the home has HVAC. The Brisbane community features two tot-lots, a community pool/spa and a small dog park. Schools aren't too far from this gem, walking distance to a few local shops and the San Luis Rey bike trail that leads to the Oceanside beach and Mance Buchanon Park.

No Pets Allowed



