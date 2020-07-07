4494 Brisbane Way

Amenities
This Spectacular Brisbane condo is an upstairs-end unit all on one level in the quiet and prestigious Brisbane Community, nestled along the edge of the San Luis Rey River and Trail. This home features a tremendous amount of natural light and showcases numerous windows for enjoying the coastal breezes. The beautiful architecture of the high ceilings and recessed lighting creates a tranquil ambience. The abundant master bedroom has a master bath with dual sinks and a large walk in closet. The kitchen is perfect for creating gourmet meals with loads of counter space and cabinetry. Attached 1 car garage along with air conditioning compliment this turnkey home, ready for it's next owner. The community is very well maintained, with a gorgeous pool and spa, tot lot and lush grounds. Located close to schools, parks, Camp Pendleton entry, HWY 76 and more!