Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4464 White Pine Way
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

4464 White Pine Way

4464 White Pine Way · No Longer Available
Location

4464 White Pine Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4464 White Pine Way Available 08/30/19 Well Kept Home in Great Neighborhood - Available end of August!

Email inquiries only please for fastest response: dave.advent@yahoo.com

Recently remodeled and ready to move in. Two spacious bedrooms with extra bonus room for office, playroom or whatever your imagination creates. Owner recently completed renovations on this home including No-VOC designer paints, all new low flow bathroom and kitchen fixtures, 100% LED or CFL lighting, Energy-Star appliances, ceiling fans and a whole lot more. Grass area in backyard with covered BBQ area for summer entertaining. This is a one of a kind property that will not last long. Come view today!

Contact Advent Property Management
Agent Dave Nash CalBRE# 01882248
EMAIL dave.advent@yahoo.com

This 2 bed 2 bath plus Den 1016 sq. ft. single family house features:
* Spacious Kitchen with all appliances included
* Roomy floor plan with large, open living spaces
* Very Clean interior with upgraded fixtures
* Two car attached garage
* Private patio and back yard
* High Ceilings in living space
* Close to Nichols Elementary, Old Mission Montessori
* Close to shopping, restaurants, freeways
BONUS: Washer and Dryer included

* One year lease to start
* One small pet welcome on approval
* Security deposit $2100 OAC
* Easy on-line rent payment
* Tenant responsible for all utilities
* No smoking on premises

(RLNE3288129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4464 White Pine Way have any available units?
4464 White Pine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4464 White Pine Way have?
Some of 4464 White Pine Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4464 White Pine Way currently offering any rent specials?
4464 White Pine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4464 White Pine Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4464 White Pine Way is pet friendly.
Does 4464 White Pine Way offer parking?
Yes, 4464 White Pine Way offers parking.
Does 4464 White Pine Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4464 White Pine Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4464 White Pine Way have a pool?
No, 4464 White Pine Way does not have a pool.
Does 4464 White Pine Way have accessible units?
No, 4464 White Pine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4464 White Pine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4464 White Pine Way has units with dishwashers.
