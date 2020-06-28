Amenities

4464 White Pine Way Available 08/30/19 Well Kept Home in Great Neighborhood - Available end of August!



Email inquiries only please for fastest response: dave.advent@yahoo.com



Recently remodeled and ready to move in. Two spacious bedrooms with extra bonus room for office, playroom or whatever your imagination creates. Owner recently completed renovations on this home including No-VOC designer paints, all new low flow bathroom and kitchen fixtures, 100% LED or CFL lighting, Energy-Star appliances, ceiling fans and a whole lot more. Grass area in backyard with covered BBQ area for summer entertaining. This is a one of a kind property that will not last long. Come view today!



Agent Dave Nash CalBRE# 01882248

EMAIL dave.advent@yahoo.com



This 2 bed 2 bath plus Den 1016 sq. ft. single family house features:

* Spacious Kitchen with all appliances included

* Roomy floor plan with large, open living spaces

* Very Clean interior with upgraded fixtures

* Two car attached garage

* Private patio and back yard

* High Ceilings in living space

* Close to Nichols Elementary, Old Mission Montessori

* Close to shopping, restaurants, freeways

BONUS: Washer and Dryer included



* One year lease to start

* One small pet welcome on approval

* Security deposit $2100 OAC

* Easy on-line rent payment

* Tenant responsible for all utilities

* No smoking on premises



