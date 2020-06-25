4456 San Joaquin

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Military Discount, Close to Camp Pendleton

Coming August 1st!! $2495. Rent reflects $100 active military discount. Non military rate is $2595.



Beautiful single-story three bedroom, two bath home just minutes from Camp Pendleton. Located in a quiet neighborhood with no through streets and is near shopping and Foussat elementary school. Features A/C, an over sized lot, rear fenced in yard allows for weekend entertainment and a safe play area for children. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with breed restrictions and extra deposit. Stainless refrigerator/Washer /Dryer included for use. Landscaper included. Clean and ready for move-in August, 2020. Credit scores under 650 will not be considered. Please no calls. Text Laurie ONLY 760--637-1846 or e-mail propertymanagement@ardentre.com and mention that you are interested in the San Joaquin property. Provide information on your household members, income, and any pets.