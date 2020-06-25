All apartments in Oceanside
4456 San Joaquin

4456 San Joaquin Street · No Longer Available
Location

4456 San Joaquin Street, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Military Discount, Close to Camp Pendleton
Coming August 1st!! $2495. Rent reflects $100 active military discount. Non military rate is $2595.

Beautiful single-story three bedroom, two bath home just minutes from Camp Pendleton. Located in a quiet neighborhood with no through streets and is near shopping and Foussat elementary school. Features A/C, an over sized lot, rear fenced in yard allows for weekend entertainment and a safe play area for children. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with breed restrictions and extra deposit. Stainless refrigerator/Washer /Dryer included for use. Landscaper included. Clean and ready for move-in August, 2020. Credit scores under 650 will not be considered. Please no calls. Text Laurie ONLY 760--637-1846 or e-mail propertymanagement@ardentre.com and mention that you are interested in the San Joaquin property. Provide information on your household members, income, and any pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4456 San Joaquin have any available units?
4456 San Joaquin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4456 San Joaquin have?
Some of 4456 San Joaquin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4456 San Joaquin currently offering any rent specials?
4456 San Joaquin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4456 San Joaquin pet-friendly?
Yes, 4456 San Joaquin is pet friendly.
Does 4456 San Joaquin offer parking?
Yes, 4456 San Joaquin offers parking.
Does 4456 San Joaquin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4456 San Joaquin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4456 San Joaquin have a pool?
No, 4456 San Joaquin does not have a pool.
Does 4456 San Joaquin have accessible units?
No, 4456 San Joaquin does not have accessible units.
Does 4456 San Joaquin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4456 San Joaquin has units with dishwashers.
