Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Charming/Upgraded 2bd/2.5 bath! 1 car attached garage, Pool, Close to schools & Shopping! - 4248 Fiesta Way # 2

Oceanside CA 92057



**$2100/month**

**$2100 DEPOSIT**



AVAILABLE NOW!!



Charming 2 bed/2.5 bath Quail Ridge Condo! Approx 1,224 sq. ft. Beautiful 2 story condo with refrigerator, microwave and washer/dryer. Wood flooring upstairs, and tile in the kitchen. New cabinets and counter tops. Newer carpet downstairs. Master bedroom has slider with walk out patio. 1-car attached garage and 1 assigned additional parking. Community amenities include 2 pools, 2 spas, and clubhouse. Close to Shopping and More. Renters Insurance required Water, Sewer & Trash Included Rent: $2100 Deposit: $2100 Call today 760-722-2114 or email kim@ranchandsea.com



(RLNE5507778)