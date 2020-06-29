All apartments in Oceanside
4248 Fiesta Way #2

4248 Fiesta Way
Location

4248 Fiesta Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Charming/Upgraded 2bd/2.5 bath! 1 car attached garage, Pool, Close to schools & Shopping! - 4248 Fiesta Way # 2
Oceanside CA 92057

**$2100/month**
**$2100 DEPOSIT**

AVAILABLE NOW!!

Charming 2 bed/2.5 bath Quail Ridge Condo! Approx 1,224 sq. ft. Beautiful 2 story condo with refrigerator, microwave and washer/dryer. Wood flooring upstairs, and tile in the kitchen. New cabinets and counter tops. Newer carpet downstairs. Master bedroom has slider with walk out patio. 1-car attached garage and 1 assigned additional parking. Community amenities include 2 pools, 2 spas, and clubhouse. Close to Shopping and More. Renters Insurance required Water, Sewer & Trash Included Rent: $2100 Deposit: $2100 Call today 760-722-2114 or email kim@ranchandsea.com

(RLNE5507778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 Fiesta Way #2 have any available units?
4248 Fiesta Way #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4248 Fiesta Way #2 have?
Some of 4248 Fiesta Way #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4248 Fiesta Way #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4248 Fiesta Way #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 Fiesta Way #2 pet-friendly?
No, 4248 Fiesta Way #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4248 Fiesta Way #2 offer parking?
Yes, 4248 Fiesta Way #2 offers parking.
Does 4248 Fiesta Way #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4248 Fiesta Way #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 Fiesta Way #2 have a pool?
Yes, 4248 Fiesta Way #2 has a pool.
Does 4248 Fiesta Way #2 have accessible units?
No, 4248 Fiesta Way #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 Fiesta Way #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4248 Fiesta Way #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
