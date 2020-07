Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Brand New Townhome built by Beazer - live in style in 2019 in this highly energy-efficient upgraded end unit. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wood laminate flooring throughout and 3 full bath. Great working A/C , Whirlpool washer & dryer, large 2 car garage. Mudroom off the garage for even more storage. Strategically located within Oceanside and mostly owner occupied community. Enjoy BBQ area, pool with cabanas, hot tub & tot lot. Schedule your showing TODAY!