Three Bedroom Single Story - This 3 bedroom/2 bath home is ready for immediate move in. Granite counter, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings. Hurry, this one won't last. $2550.00 per month rent. Tenant pays all utilities. Includes a gardener twice a month. Refrigerator not included. Application Fee is $40/adult. Call property Manager Jessi Jebavy, The Real Estate Consultants, at 760-543-0171. CalBRE 01362898



(RLNE5415134)