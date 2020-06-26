4129 Calle Arbol

Amenities
NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME FOR RENT! - DON'T MISS OUT! Quiet private community within 5 miles of the Oceanside Beach. 2-Car garage with extra storage areas
New construction home. Open kitchen with granite counters and all new appliances. All tile floors downstairs. Half bath downstairs. 3-Bedrooms plus loft upstairs. Quartz counters in all bathrooms. Ample master bedroom with walk-in closet, walk-in shower & two vanity sinks. Upstairs laundry room...No 220v, gas only. Tankless water heater. Front yard patio area. Located on the perimeter of the community, this two-story townhome features an upstairs loft with versatile space for entertainment. This home also offers a dining area that's perfect for dinner parties or special family occasions.
Please contact Alissa for a showing : 951.330.0405
Rent = $2700
Security Deposit = $2800
Submit for Pets
Minimum Requirements:
Household Income must be 2.5x rent
Stable/Verifiable Employment
FICO 640+
Must Pass Background Check
Positive Rental/Mortgage history
Must Be Able to Provide:
-2 Month's Bank Statements
-1 Month's Paystubs
-Valid Identification
-Proof of Renter's Insurance
Please contact Alissa for a showing:
Alissa Matilla
951.330.0405
Application is Online!
www.RobertColeProperties.com
(RLNE4973000)