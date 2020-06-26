4129 Calle Arbol

Amenities

NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME FOR RENT! - DON'T MISS OUT! Quiet private community within 5 miles of the Oceanside Beach. 2-Car garage with extra storage areas

New construction home. Open kitchen with granite counters and all new appliances. All tile floors downstairs. Half bath downstairs. 3-Bedrooms plus loft upstairs. Quartz counters in all bathrooms. Ample master bedroom with walk-in closet, walk-in shower & two vanity sinks. Upstairs laundry room...No 220v, gas only. Tankless water heater. Front yard patio area. Located on the perimeter of the community, this two-story townhome features an upstairs loft with versatile space for entertainment. This home also offers a dining area that's perfect for dinner parties or special family occasions.



Please contact Alissa for a showing : 951.330.0405



Rent = $2700

Security Deposit = $2800

Submit for Pets



Minimum Requirements:



Household Income must be 2.5x rent

Stable/Verifiable Employment

FICO 640+

Must Pass Background Check

Positive Rental/Mortgage history



Must Be Able to Provide:



-2 Month's Bank Statements

-1 Month's Paystubs

-Valid Identification

-Proof of Renter's Insurance



Please contact Alissa for a showing:



Alissa Matilla

951.330.0405



Application is Online!

www.RobertColeProperties.com



