All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4129 Calle Arbol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4129 Calle Arbol
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

4129 Calle Arbol

4129 Calle Arbol · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4129 Calle Arbol, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME FOR RENT! - DON'T MISS OUT! Quiet private community within 5 miles of the Oceanside Beach. 2-Car garage with extra storage areas
New construction home. Open kitchen with granite counters and all new appliances. All tile floors downstairs. Half bath downstairs. 3-Bedrooms plus loft upstairs. Quartz counters in all bathrooms. Ample master bedroom with walk-in closet, walk-in shower & two vanity sinks. Upstairs laundry room...No 220v, gas only. Tankless water heater. Front yard patio area. Located on the perimeter of the community, this two-story townhome features an upstairs loft with versatile space for entertainment. This home also offers a dining area that's perfect for dinner parties or special family occasions.

Please contact Alissa for a showing : 951.330.0405

Rent = $2700
Security Deposit = $2800
Submit for Pets

Minimum Requirements:

Household Income must be 2.5x rent
Stable/Verifiable Employment
FICO 640+
Must Pass Background Check
Positive Rental/Mortgage history

Must Be Able to Provide:

-2 Month's Bank Statements
-1 Month's Paystubs
-Valid Identification
-Proof of Renter's Insurance

Please contact Alissa for a showing:

Alissa Matilla
951.330.0405

Application is Online!
www.RobertColeProperties.com

(RLNE4973000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 Calle Arbol have any available units?
4129 Calle Arbol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4129 Calle Arbol have?
Some of 4129 Calle Arbol's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4129 Calle Arbol currently offering any rent specials?
4129 Calle Arbol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 Calle Arbol pet-friendly?
Yes, 4129 Calle Arbol is pet friendly.
Does 4129 Calle Arbol offer parking?
Yes, 4129 Calle Arbol offers parking.
Does 4129 Calle Arbol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4129 Calle Arbol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 Calle Arbol have a pool?
Yes, 4129 Calle Arbol has a pool.
Does 4129 Calle Arbol have accessible units?
No, 4129 Calle Arbol does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 Calle Arbol have units with dishwashers?
No, 4129 Calle Arbol does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego