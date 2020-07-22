All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4121 Terry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4121 Terry Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

4121 Terry Street

4121 Terry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4121 Terry Street, Oceanside, CA 92056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4121 Terry Street ~ Large, Stunning, Classic Single Level Open Floor Plan Home - Don't miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an attached 2 car garage, located in Oceanside. This home features a large back yard, a fireplace, AC, a large bright living room, bedrooms with laminate floors, fresh paint throughout, a large master bedroom with ample closet space and tile in bathrooms.

Tenant to pay all utilities, no pets allowed at this home. Appliances include a gas range and dishwasher.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Please call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674
YouTube Video URL --

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2703513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 Terry Street have any available units?
4121 Terry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4121 Terry Street have?
Some of 4121 Terry Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 Terry Street currently offering any rent specials?
4121 Terry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 Terry Street pet-friendly?
No, 4121 Terry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4121 Terry Street offer parking?
Yes, 4121 Terry Street offers parking.
Does 4121 Terry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 Terry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 Terry Street have a pool?
No, 4121 Terry Street does not have a pool.
Does 4121 Terry Street have accessible units?
No, 4121 Terry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 Terry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4121 Terry Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego