Amenities
4121 Bryan Street Available 03/01/19 Beautiful 4BR/2BR Single Story Home with a Pool!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful home with many upgrades. Nice open floor plan with lots of windows. Kitchen and dining room showcase tile on the floor, an island with built in wine racks, and a beautiful custom tiled fireplace. Bathrooms have granite counter tops, upgraded vanities and fixtures. Built in swimming pool. Gardener and pool service included.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$6,500.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property, Easy Freeway Access, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Wood Burning Only Fireplace, Fire Place, 1 Story, Patio, Eat in kitchen, Living Room, Dining Area, Laminate Flooring, Tile Flooring, Garage Laundry, Laundry Hook-ups, Gas Laundry, Washer/ Dryer, 2 Car Garage, RV parking, Private Pool, Gardener included, Faux Wood Blinds, Vertical Blinds, Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: McAuliffe Elementary
Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4121-Bryan-Street-Oceanside-CA-92056-305/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE2502464)