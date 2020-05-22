All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4121 Bryan Street

4121 Bryan Street · No Longer Available
Location

4121 Bryan Street, Oceanside, CA 92056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4121 Bryan Street Available 03/01/19 Beautiful 4BR/2BR Single Story Home with a Pool!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful home with many upgrades. Nice open floor plan with lots of windows. Kitchen and dining room showcase tile on the floor, an island with built in wine racks, and a beautiful custom tiled fireplace. Bathrooms have granite counter tops, upgraded vanities and fixtures. Built in swimming pool. Gardener and pool service included.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$6,500.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property, Easy Freeway Access, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Wood Burning Only Fireplace, Fire Place, 1 Story, Patio, Eat in kitchen, Living Room, Dining Area, Laminate Flooring, Tile Flooring, Garage Laundry, Laundry Hook-ups, Gas Laundry, Washer/ Dryer, 2 Car Garage, RV parking, Private Pool, Gardener included, Faux Wood Blinds, Vertical Blinds, Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: McAuliffe Elementary
Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4121-Bryan-Street-Oceanside-CA-92056-305/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE2502464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 Bryan Street have any available units?
4121 Bryan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4121 Bryan Street have?
Some of 4121 Bryan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 Bryan Street currently offering any rent specials?
4121 Bryan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 Bryan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4121 Bryan Street is pet friendly.
Does 4121 Bryan Street offer parking?
Yes, 4121 Bryan Street offers parking.
Does 4121 Bryan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4121 Bryan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 Bryan Street have a pool?
Yes, 4121 Bryan Street has a pool.
Does 4121 Bryan Street have accessible units?
No, 4121 Bryan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 Bryan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4121 Bryan Street has units with dishwashers.
