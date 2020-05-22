Amenities

Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4121 Bryan Street Available 03/01/19 Beautiful 4BR/2BR Single Story Home with a Pool!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Beautiful home with many upgrades. Nice open floor plan with lots of windows. Kitchen and dining room showcase tile on the floor, an island with built in wine racks, and a beautiful custom tiled fireplace. Bathrooms have granite counter tops, upgraded vanities and fixtures. Built in swimming pool. Gardener and pool service included.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$6,500.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property, Easy Freeway Access, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Wood Burning Only Fireplace, Fire Place, 1 Story, Patio, Eat in kitchen, Living Room, Dining Area, Laminate Flooring, Tile Flooring, Garage Laundry, Laundry Hook-ups, Gas Laundry, Washer/ Dryer, 2 Car Garage, RV parking, Private Pool, Gardener included, Faux Wood Blinds, Vertical Blinds, Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: McAuliffe Elementary

Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School

High School: El Camino High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4121-Bryan-Street-Oceanside-CA-92056-305/



(RLNE2502464)