Oceanside, CA
3993 Aliento Way
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:45 AM

3993 Aliento Way

3993 Aliento Way · No Longer Available
Location

3993 Aliento Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Solar equipped prop. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel oven/range, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. Large den or secondary relaxing living room, three bedrooms, master suite with double vanity, soaking tub, glass shower enclosure and walk in closet, full bathroom with double vanity and laundry room upstairs. Welcoming back yard provides space and two car garage with gardener included. Property has been freshly painted, refinished bamboo floors, polished travertine and new carpet through out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3993 Aliento Way have any available units?
3993 Aliento Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3993 Aliento Way have?
Some of 3993 Aliento Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3993 Aliento Way currently offering any rent specials?
3993 Aliento Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3993 Aliento Way pet-friendly?
No, 3993 Aliento Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3993 Aliento Way offer parking?
Yes, 3993 Aliento Way offers parking.
Does 3993 Aliento Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3993 Aliento Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3993 Aliento Way have a pool?
Yes, 3993 Aliento Way has a pool.
Does 3993 Aliento Way have accessible units?
No, 3993 Aliento Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3993 Aliento Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3993 Aliento Way has units with dishwashers.

