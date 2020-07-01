3993 Aliento Way

Amenities
Solar equipped prop. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel oven/range, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. Large den or secondary relaxing living room, three bedrooms, master suite with double vanity, soaking tub, glass shower enclosure and walk in closet, full bathroom with double vanity and laundry room upstairs. Welcoming back yard provides space and two car garage with gardener included. Property has been freshly painted, refinished bamboo floors, polished travertine and new carpet through out.