3942 Stanford Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 3+ BR/2.5BTH Home Located at the end of cul de sac! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Best lot and location in Mira Costa Estates! At the end of a cul de sac with incredible views. Beautiful circular staircase at entrance, a true formal living room, dining room, and kitchen with breakfast nook that opens to family room. Appliances include: dishwasher, stove, and full size washer/dryer hookups are available upstairs. Large 3 car garage, with plenty of storage. Walking distance to the elementary school. Also near Sprinter & MC College. Just minutes from I-78, I-76 and I-5. Near Camp Pendleton and just minutes away from the beach. This home is a must see! Call to schedule your showing today.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,000.



PETS:

Flexible, Dog Under 30 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Non-Smoking Property

Stove

Dishwasher

Fire Place

Family Room

Dining Area

Formal dining room

Eat in kitchen

2 Story

Living Room

Tile Flooring

Hardwood floors

Laundry Room (Upstairs)

Laundry Hook-ups

3 Car Garage

RV parking

Gardener included

Canyon View

Drapes

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: McAuliffe Elementary

Middle School: Lincoln Middle School

High School: El Camino High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3942-Stanford-Drive-Oceanside-CA-92056-1930/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5249743)