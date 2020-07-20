3942 Stanford Dr

Amenities
Large 3+ BR/2.5BTH Home Located at the end of cul de sac! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Best lot and location in Mira Costa Estates! At the end of a cul de sac with incredible views. Beautiful circular staircase at entrance, a true formal living room, dining room, and kitchen with breakfast nook that opens to family room. Appliances include: dishwasher, stove, and full size washer/dryer hookups are available upstairs. Large 3 car garage, with plenty of storage. Walking distance to the elementary school. Also near Sprinter & MC College. Just minutes from I-78, I-76 and I-5. Near Camp Pendleton and just minutes away from the beach. This home is a must see! Call to schedule your showing today.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,000.
PETS:
Flexible, Dog Under 30 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Family Room
Dining Area
Formal dining room
Eat in kitchen
2 Story
Living Room
Tile Flooring
Hardwood floors
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
Laundry Hook-ups
3 Car Garage
RV parking
Gardener included
Canyon View
Drapes
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: McAuliffe Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3942-Stanford-Drive-Oceanside-CA-92056-1930/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5249743)