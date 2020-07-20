All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3942 Stanford Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3942 Stanford Dr
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

3942 Stanford Dr

3942 Stanford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Mira Costa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3942 Stanford Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 3+ BR/2.5BTH Home Located at the end of cul de sac! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Best lot and location in Mira Costa Estates! At the end of a cul de sac with incredible views. Beautiful circular staircase at entrance, a true formal living room, dining room, and kitchen with breakfast nook that opens to family room. Appliances include: dishwasher, stove, and full size washer/dryer hookups are available upstairs. Large 3 car garage, with plenty of storage. Walking distance to the elementary school. Also near Sprinter & MC College. Just minutes from I-78, I-76 and I-5. Near Camp Pendleton and just minutes away from the beach. This home is a must see! Call to schedule your showing today.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,000.

PETS:
Flexible, Dog Under 30 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Family Room
Dining Area
Formal dining room
Eat in kitchen
2 Story
Living Room
Tile Flooring
Hardwood floors
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
Laundry Hook-ups
3 Car Garage
RV parking
Gardener included
Canyon View
Drapes
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: McAuliffe Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3942-Stanford-Drive-Oceanside-CA-92056-1930/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5249743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3942 Stanford Dr have any available units?
3942 Stanford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3942 Stanford Dr have?
Some of 3942 Stanford Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3942 Stanford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3942 Stanford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3942 Stanford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3942 Stanford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3942 Stanford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3942 Stanford Dr offers parking.
Does 3942 Stanford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3942 Stanford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3942 Stanford Dr have a pool?
No, 3942 Stanford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3942 Stanford Dr have accessible units?
No, 3942 Stanford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3942 Stanford Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3942 Stanford Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego