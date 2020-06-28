Amenities

3737 Via Cabrillo ~ Charming Oceanside Home Near Rancho Buena Vista High - This is a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1590 square foot home located near Rancho Buena Vista High School. This home features a master suite and one bedroom on the first floor, a second master suite upstairs, a kitchen that boasts soft close cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless appliances, an attached two car garage and vaulted ceilings.



Tenant pays all utilities, new low maintenance landscaping with a lemon tree! This home does not offer AC.



Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to discuss details of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for application details.



