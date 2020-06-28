All apartments in Oceanside
3737 Via Cabrillo

3737 Via Cabrillo · No Longer Available
Location

3737 Via Cabrillo, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

3737 Via Cabrillo ~ Charming Oceanside Home Near Rancho Buena Vista High - This is a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1590 square foot home located near Rancho Buena Vista High School. This home features a master suite and one bedroom on the first floor, a second master suite upstairs, a kitchen that boasts soft close cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless appliances, an attached two car garage and vaulted ceilings.

Tenant pays all utilities, new low maintenance landscaping with a lemon tree! This home does not offer AC.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to discuss details of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for application details.

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5124863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 Via Cabrillo have any available units?
3737 Via Cabrillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3737 Via Cabrillo have?
Some of 3737 Via Cabrillo's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3737 Via Cabrillo currently offering any rent specials?
3737 Via Cabrillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 Via Cabrillo pet-friendly?
No, 3737 Via Cabrillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3737 Via Cabrillo offer parking?
Yes, 3737 Via Cabrillo offers parking.
Does 3737 Via Cabrillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3737 Via Cabrillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 Via Cabrillo have a pool?
No, 3737 Via Cabrillo does not have a pool.
Does 3737 Via Cabrillo have accessible units?
No, 3737 Via Cabrillo does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 Via Cabrillo have units with dishwashers?
No, 3737 Via Cabrillo does not have units with dishwashers.
