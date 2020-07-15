All apartments in Oceanside
Location

373 Point Windemere Place, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled Oceanside home in the highly desirable Crest at Whelan Ranch Neighborhood with amazing views and the perfect backyard for entertaining. Renovated kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances and neutral flooring. Luxurious master bedroom faces the amazing views and has an exquisite master bathroom. Two additional upstairs bedrooms feature large closets and jack in jill style bathroom. This home also features a downstairs bedroom with a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a custom walk-in shower, updated vanity and flooring. This home has combination living and dining rooms with high, cathedral ceilings, plus a spacious, updated kitchen, breakfast nook and family room. Other features include wood-like plank floors, plantation shutters, ceiling fans throughout house, air conditioning plus a laundry room with a washer and dryer. The backyard has amazing panoramic views of the city of Oceanside. 3-car garage with extra storage space, plus additional driveway parking spaces.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 11/18/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373 Point Windemere Place have any available units?
373 Point Windemere Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 373 Point Windemere Place have?
Some of 373 Point Windemere Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 373 Point Windemere Place currently offering any rent specials?
373 Point Windemere Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 Point Windemere Place pet-friendly?
No, 373 Point Windemere Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 373 Point Windemere Place offer parking?
Yes, 373 Point Windemere Place offers parking.
Does 373 Point Windemere Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 373 Point Windemere Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 Point Windemere Place have a pool?
No, 373 Point Windemere Place does not have a pool.
Does 373 Point Windemere Place have accessible units?
No, 373 Point Windemere Place does not have accessible units.
Does 373 Point Windemere Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 373 Point Windemere Place does not have units with dishwashers.
