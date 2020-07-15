373 Point Windemere Place

Amenities

Beautiful remodeled Oceanside home in the highly desirable Crest at Whelan Ranch Neighborhood with amazing views and the perfect backyard for entertaining. Renovated kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances and neutral flooring. Luxurious master bedroom faces the amazing views and has an exquisite master bathroom. Two additional upstairs bedrooms feature large closets and jack in jill style bathroom. This home also features a downstairs bedroom with a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a custom walk-in shower, updated vanity and flooring. This home has combination living and dining rooms with high, cathedral ceilings, plus a spacious, updated kitchen, breakfast nook and family room. Other features include wood-like plank floors, plantation shutters, ceiling fans throughout house, air conditioning plus a laundry room with a washer and dryer. The backyard has amazing panoramic views of the city of Oceanside. 3-car garage with extra storage space, plus additional driveway parking spaces.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 11/18/19

