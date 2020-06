Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Immaculate 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Carlsbad School District. - Immaculate 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Carlsbad School District. Located in Bayshore South. Mature trees in front provide a park like setting. Private rear patio off the kitchen is perfect for relaxing. Features new windows, new kitchen cabinets and new granite countertops.

Tile floors downstairs. Carpet upstairs. Lots of natural light and cross breezes. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer (these appliances not warrantied). One car detached garage and one assigned parking space. Community Pool and Spa close by. Close to freeways. Available for immediate occupancy. Call or text to schedule an appointment to see.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5819989)