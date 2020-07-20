3656 Kieffer St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Senior Living - 55+ Community. This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home overlooks a greenbelt area. Solid Surface Flooring throughout. Freshly painted. Upgraded kitchen features newer appliances, solid surface counters, and custom cabinets. Ceiling fans throughout as well as air conditioning. Private patio with gate for entertaining or additional parking. One car garage with washer dryer included. Community Pool, Spa and Clubhouse within walking distance. HOA fee included. Tenant pays gas and electric. Rent is $1850/month. Application fee is $40/adult. Pets on approval by owner/HOA. Please call Jessi Jebavy, The Real Estate Consultants at 760-543-0171 for showings. DRE.lic#01362898.



(RLNE4755704)