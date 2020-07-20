All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

3656 Kieffer St

3656 Kieffer Street · No Longer Available
Location

3656 Kieffer Street, Oceanside, CA 92057
Oceana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Senior Living - 55+ Community. This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home overlooks a greenbelt area. Solid Surface Flooring throughout. Freshly painted. Upgraded kitchen features newer appliances, solid surface counters, and custom cabinets. Ceiling fans throughout as well as air conditioning. Private patio with gate for entertaining or additional parking. One car garage with washer dryer included. Community Pool, Spa and Clubhouse within walking distance. HOA fee included. Tenant pays gas and electric. Rent is $1850/month. Application fee is $40/adult. Pets on approval by owner/HOA. Please call Jessi Jebavy, The Real Estate Consultants at 760-543-0171 for showings. DRE.lic#01362898.

(RLNE4755704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3656 Kieffer St have any available units?
3656 Kieffer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3656 Kieffer St have?
Some of 3656 Kieffer St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3656 Kieffer St currently offering any rent specials?
3656 Kieffer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3656 Kieffer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3656 Kieffer St is pet friendly.
Does 3656 Kieffer St offer parking?
Yes, 3656 Kieffer St offers parking.
Does 3656 Kieffer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3656 Kieffer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3656 Kieffer St have a pool?
Yes, 3656 Kieffer St has a pool.
Does 3656 Kieffer St have accessible units?
No, 3656 Kieffer St does not have accessible units.
Does 3656 Kieffer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3656 Kieffer St does not have units with dishwashers.
