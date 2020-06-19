All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3594 NINA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3594 NINA ST
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

3594 NINA ST

3594 Nina Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Mira Costa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3594 Nina Street, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2BD/1B Home in the 55+ Oceanside community of Costa Serena - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Quaint single story 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the 55+ Oceanside community of Costa Serena. Enjoy the low maintenance yard and the peek a boo view of the ocean from the back yard. Comes with a one car garage. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for the landscape maintenance. Renters insurance required. Contact Chamberlain Property Management for more information or to schedule a showing (760) 434-7373.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,125

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Carpet
Evening Lights
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Stove
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Garbage Disposal
Family Room
1 Story
Dining Area
Laundry Hook-ups
1 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Mini Blinds
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard
Private Patio

SCHOOLS:
N/A 55+ Community

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3594-Nina-St--Oceanside-CA-92056-1973/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5373357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3594 NINA ST have any available units?
3594 NINA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3594 NINA ST have?
Some of 3594 NINA ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3594 NINA ST currently offering any rent specials?
3594 NINA ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3594 NINA ST pet-friendly?
No, 3594 NINA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3594 NINA ST offer parking?
Yes, 3594 NINA ST does offer parking.
Does 3594 NINA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3594 NINA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3594 NINA ST have a pool?
No, 3594 NINA ST does not have a pool.
Does 3594 NINA ST have accessible units?
No, 3594 NINA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3594 NINA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3594 NINA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego