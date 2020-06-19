Amenities

2BD/1B Home in the 55+ Oceanside community of Costa Serena - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Quaint single story 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the 55+ Oceanside community of Costa Serena. Enjoy the low maintenance yard and the peek a boo view of the ocean from the back yard. Comes with a one car garage. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for the landscape maintenance. Renters insurance required. Contact Chamberlain Property Management for more information or to schedule a showing (760) 434-7373.



Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,125



No Pets



Carpet

Evening Lights

Non-Smoking Property

Easy Freeway Access

Stove

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Garbage Disposal

Family Room

1 Story

Dining Area

Laundry Hook-ups

1 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Mini Blinds

Vertical Blinds

Fenced yard

Private Patio



N/A 55+ Community



https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3594-Nina-St--Oceanside-CA-92056-1973/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5373357)