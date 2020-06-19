Amenities
2BD/1B Home in the 55+ Oceanside community of Costa Serena - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Quaint single story 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the 55+ Oceanside community of Costa Serena. Enjoy the low maintenance yard and the peek a boo view of the ocean from the back yard. Comes with a one car garage. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for the landscape maintenance. Renters insurance required. Contact Chamberlain Property Management for more information or to schedule a showing (760) 434-7373.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,125
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Carpet
Evening Lights
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Stove
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Garbage Disposal
Family Room
1 Story
Dining Area
Laundry Hook-ups
1 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Mini Blinds
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard
Private Patio
SCHOOLS:
N/A 55+ Community
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3594-Nina-St--Oceanside-CA-92056-1973/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5373357)