Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

3555 S Sundown Ln

3555 South Sundown Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3555 South Sundown Lane, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
3555 S Sundown Ln Available 10/11/19 Lovely Home in 55 Senior Community of Oceanside Manor!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely Home in 55+ Community of Oceanside Manor!! This is rare to find a home that is 2 Bedroom 2 bath close to fwy access and shopping. Open and Bright, with a small back yard for gardening! Pool, Tennis Courts, Club House, It has it all!! Don't miss this opportunity!! Pets will be considered case by case and will include an additional deposit and $50/month pet rent if accepted.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,250.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 35 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dryer (AS-IS)
Washer (AS-IS)
Gas Fireplace
Living Room
1 Story
Dining Area
Upgraded Carpeting
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Mini Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
N/A 55+ Community

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3555-S-Sundown-Lane-Oceanside-CA-92056-1813/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4403361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

