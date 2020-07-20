Amenities

3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE Available 06/14/19 Gorgeous 2 bedroom duplex in 55+ community of Costa Serena! - Available June 14th! Beautiful Senior 55+ community home just minutes from the BEACH, shopping, dining, and the freeway for your commute! Stay cool this summer with the added AIR CONDITIONING!



Located just North of the 78 in Oceanside. Home was renovated in 2016. Plenty of upgrades!. Owner installed new laminate flooring throughout! Forget dirty carpet! Home also has an upgraded kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, newer kitchen sink and faucet, AND a stainless steel stove and dishwasher!! Upgraded bathroom too!!



In addition to the 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, there is even a bonus space with your very own California Room! This low maintenance fenced yard features mostly desert rock, palms and rose bushes! Enjoy plenty of parking in your driveway and 1 car garage with an automatic opener! Washer and electric dryer hookups located in your garage.



**Tenant pays ALL UTILITIES and provides REFRIGERATOR, WASHER and DRYER. Owner will consider 1 small pet ONLY with an additional $500 deposit. Home offered for 1 year lease term to start. NO month to month sorry.



MUST have good credit (600+) and provide proof of household gross monthly income equal to $5250!



CALL REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AT (760) 434-1791 to schedule a viewing today!



