All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE

3535 Mira Pacific Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Mira Costa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3535 Mira Pacific Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE Available 06/14/19 Gorgeous 2 bedroom duplex in 55+ community of Costa Serena! - Available June 14th! Beautiful Senior 55+ community home just minutes from the BEACH, shopping, dining, and the freeway for your commute! Stay cool this summer with the added AIR CONDITIONING!

Located just North of the 78 in Oceanside. Home was renovated in 2016. Plenty of upgrades!. Owner installed new laminate flooring throughout! Forget dirty carpet! Home also has an upgraded kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, newer kitchen sink and faucet, AND a stainless steel stove and dishwasher!! Upgraded bathroom too!!

In addition to the 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, there is even a bonus space with your very own California Room! This low maintenance fenced yard features mostly desert rock, palms and rose bushes! Enjoy plenty of parking in your driveway and 1 car garage with an automatic opener! Washer and electric dryer hookups located in your garage.

**Tenant pays ALL UTILITIES and provides REFRIGERATOR, WASHER and DRYER. Owner will consider 1 small pet ONLY with an additional $500 deposit. Home offered for 1 year lease term to start. NO month to month sorry.

MUST have good credit (600+) and provide proof of household gross monthly income equal to $5250!

CALL REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AT (760) 434-1791 to schedule a viewing today!

(RLNE2324993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE have any available units?
3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE have?
Some of 3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3535 MIRA PACIFIC DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Piazza D' Oro
3402 Piazza De Oro Way, Ste. 110
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego