Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub media room tennis court

A very beautiful, elegant, charming end unit condominium with beautiful view of trees, pool and sky. This end unit is so cute, it feels like a resort. The community of this gated community is equipped with exercise gym, 2 pools and spa, and 2 tennis courts. This subdivision is just about less than 2-3 miles to restaurants, movie theaters and shopping malls. It is just within 2 miles from the Carlsbad shopping center. Location is very ideal and resort lifestyle living.