3325 Genoa Way #105

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Villa Trieste is a 55+ Senior Gated Community! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Villa Trieste is a wonderful 55+ active adult lifestyle gated community! This condo has an open living area with high ceilings. Newly renovated kitchen. Two private patios are accessed through french doors which give a great indoor/outdoor flow. The master has a large walk-in closet. Ground floor means NO STAIRS! The unit has many windows allowing for ample light to enter. Other features: interior laundry, 1 car garage plus Community Pool and clubhouse !! Will go fast!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,000.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Gated Property

Microwave

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Dishwasher

Stove

Patio

1 Story

Living Room

Tile Flooring

Laundry Hook-ups

1 Car Garage

Reserved Parking

Community Spa

Community Pool

Water Included

Home Owners Assoc.

Trash Included

Faux Wood Blinds

Vertical Blinds



SCHOOLS:

N/A - 55+ Community,



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3325-Genoa-Way-unit-105-Oceanside-CA-92056-1863/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE4834789)