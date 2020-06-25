All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:23 AM

3325 Genoa Way #105

3325 Genoa Way
Location

3325 Genoa Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Villa Trieste is a 55+ Senior Gated Community! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Villa Trieste is a wonderful 55+ active adult lifestyle gated community! This condo has an open living area with high ceilings. Newly renovated kitchen. Two private patios are accessed through french doors which give a great indoor/outdoor flow. The master has a large walk-in closet. Ground floor means NO STAIRS! The unit has many windows allowing for ample light to enter. Other features: interior laundry, 1 car garage plus Community Pool and clubhouse !! Will go fast!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,000.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Gated Property
Microwave
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Stove
Patio
1 Story
Living Room
Tile Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
1 Car Garage
Reserved Parking
Community Spa
Community Pool
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Trash Included
Faux Wood Blinds
Vertical Blinds

SCHOOLS:
N/A - 55+ Community,

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3325-Genoa-Way-unit-105-Oceanside-CA-92056-1863/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4834789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

