3215 Valley Glen Dr.

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Over Looking The El Camino Golf Course! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful home overlooking the amazing El Camino Golf Course. This home is a must-see! The home offers views from each room. Appliances include Stove, Dishwasher, refrigerator (as-is), and stackable washer and dryer (as-is). Schedule your showing today! This home is move-in ready!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,125.
PETS:
Cat, Dog Under 40 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Stove
Dishwasher
Dining Area
Living Room
Hardwood floors
Tile Flooring
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Greenbelt View
Drapes
Private Patio
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: McAuliffe Elementary
Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3215-Valley-Glen-Drive-Oceanside-CA-92056-2018/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
