3215 Valley Glen Dr.

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Over Looking The El Camino Golf Course! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Beautiful home overlooking the amazing El Camino Golf Course. This home is a must-see! The home offers views from each room. Appliances include Stove, Dishwasher, refrigerator (as-is), and stackable washer and dryer (as-is). Schedule your showing today! This home is move-in ready!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,125.



PETS:

Cat, Dog Under 40 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Non-Smoking Property

Easy Freeway Access

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Stove

Dishwasher

Dining Area

Living Room

Hardwood floors

Tile Flooring

2 Car Garage

Gardener included

Greenbelt View

Drapes

Private Patio



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: McAuliffe Elementary

Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School

High School: El Camino High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3215-Valley-Glen-Drive-Oceanside-CA-92056-2018/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5415968)