Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

3215 Valley Glen Dr.

3215 Valley Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3215 Valley Glen Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Over Looking The El Camino Golf Course! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful home overlooking the amazing El Camino Golf Course. This home is a must-see! The home offers views from each room. Appliances include Stove, Dishwasher, refrigerator (as-is), and stackable washer and dryer (as-is). Schedule your showing today! This home is move-in ready!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,125.

PETS:
Cat, Dog Under 40 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Stove
Dishwasher
Dining Area
Living Room
Hardwood floors
Tile Flooring
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Greenbelt View
Drapes
Private Patio

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: McAuliffe Elementary
Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3215-Valley-Glen-Drive-Oceanside-CA-92056-2018/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5415968)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Valley Glen Dr. have any available units?
3215 Valley Glen Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 Valley Glen Dr. have?
Some of 3215 Valley Glen Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Valley Glen Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Valley Glen Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Valley Glen Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3215 Valley Glen Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3215 Valley Glen Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3215 Valley Glen Dr. offers parking.
Does 3215 Valley Glen Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3215 Valley Glen Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Valley Glen Dr. have a pool?
No, 3215 Valley Glen Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Valley Glen Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3215 Valley Glen Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Valley Glen Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3215 Valley Glen Dr. has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
