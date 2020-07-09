Amenities

319 N Clementine St. Available 06/01/20 Oceanside Beach Bungalow West of the 5!! - Adorable 1950's Beach Bungalow just blocks to the beach! Large kitchen with nice white shaker style cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a cute, updated modern bathroom. Enjoy all the nice evenings outside in your own backyard or take a stroll on Thursdays to the local Farmers Market and Sunset Market! Backyard is large and fenced! Perfect for entertaining and ready for your special touches! There are also 2 detached garage spaces for your use (one in front and one from alleyway). Washer/dryer hookups are in garage. Home is available June 1st. KP Real Estate Investments Inc., DRE #01873446



