Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

319 N Clementine St.

319 North Clementine Street · No Longer Available
Location

319 North Clementine Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
319 N Clementine St. Available 06/01/20 Oceanside Beach Bungalow West of the 5!! - Adorable 1950's Beach Bungalow just blocks to the beach! Large kitchen with nice white shaker style cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a cute, updated modern bathroom. Enjoy all the nice evenings outside in your own backyard or take a stroll on Thursdays to the local Farmers Market and Sunset Market! Backyard is large and fenced! Perfect for entertaining and ready for your special touches! There are also 2 detached garage spaces for your use (one in front and one from alleyway). Washer/dryer hookups are in garage. Home is available June 1st. KP Real Estate Investments Inc., DRE #01873446

(RLNE5785766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 N Clementine St. have any available units?
319 N Clementine St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 N Clementine St. have?
Some of 319 N Clementine St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 N Clementine St. currently offering any rent specials?
319 N Clementine St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 N Clementine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 N Clementine St. is pet friendly.
Does 319 N Clementine St. offer parking?
Yes, 319 N Clementine St. offers parking.
Does 319 N Clementine St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 N Clementine St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 N Clementine St. have a pool?
No, 319 N Clementine St. does not have a pool.
Does 319 N Clementine St. have accessible units?
No, 319 N Clementine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 319 N Clementine St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 N Clementine St. does not have units with dishwashers.

