311 S Myers #1

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Luxury 2 Bedroom with Loft, Ocean Views, AC - Luxury town home just 2 blocks from the beach with decks featuring white water views! Central Air and Heat!



Contemporary design, exquisite interiors & top of the line finishes! Impressive 9-12' ceilings; abundant natural light, full length windows, 3 indoor/outdoor spaces with views of the city & views of the ocean! Flex open loft space (opt 3BR).

Top floor master retreat boasts large custom walk-in, lavish bath w/ frame-less shower, jacuzzi tub, dual vanity & two balconies w/ views!



Open concept kitchen and living room. Stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top, oven, trash compactor, dishwasher, wine refrigerator maintained by owner, beautiful granite counter-tops and breakfast island.



Stackable washer and dryer. Underground parking in community garage. SORRY NO PETS



McLain Properties

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



No Pets Allowed



