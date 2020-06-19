All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 311 S Myers #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
311 S Myers #1
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

311 S Myers #1

311 S Myers St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Downtown Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

311 S Myers St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Luxury 2 Bedroom with Loft, Ocean Views, AC - Luxury town home just 2 blocks from the beach with decks featuring white water views! Central Air and Heat!

Contemporary design, exquisite interiors & top of the line finishes! Impressive 9-12' ceilings; abundant natural light, full length windows, 3 indoor/outdoor spaces with views of the city & views of the ocean! Flex open loft space (opt 3BR).
Top floor master retreat boasts large custom walk-in, lavish bath w/ frame-less shower, jacuzzi tub, dual vanity & two balconies w/ views!

Open concept kitchen and living room. Stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top, oven, trash compactor, dishwasher, wine refrigerator maintained by owner, beautiful granite counter-tops and breakfast island.

Stackable washer and dryer. Underground parking in community garage. SORRY NO PETS

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4919214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 S Myers #1 have any available units?
311 S Myers #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 S Myers #1 have?
Some of 311 S Myers #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 S Myers #1 currently offering any rent specials?
311 S Myers #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 S Myers #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 S Myers #1 is pet friendly.
Does 311 S Myers #1 offer parking?
Yes, 311 S Myers #1 offers parking.
Does 311 S Myers #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 S Myers #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 S Myers #1 have a pool?
No, 311 S Myers #1 does not have a pool.
Does 311 S Myers #1 have accessible units?
No, 311 S Myers #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 311 S Myers #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 S Myers #1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego