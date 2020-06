Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets media room microwave refrigerator

Great home*This is an end unit townhouse ready to move in**Bright with lots of windows, kitchen has counter area and opens to dining and living room. Also has a balcony. Nice size master with dual sinks & walk-in closet. Conveniently located close to the freeway and about five miles from Oceanside Pier and sandy beaches. Downtown Oceanside has lots of restaurants, breweries, theaters and more...