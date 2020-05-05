All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 283 Fisherman Lane # 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
283 Fisherman Lane # 4
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

283 Fisherman Lane # 4

283 Fisherman Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

283 Fisherman Ln, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Oceanside Town-Home Now Available! - Built in 2006, 2 story town home with 2 car attached garage, granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher, refrigerator, downstairs 1/2 bathroom, two secondary bedrooms with large hallway bathroom, master bedroom has a separate bathroom with dual sinks. Huge enclosed front patio. Tot lot just around the corner! Washer and dryer are also provided. See a walk through video at http://youtu.be/oKFYszACTe4 Sorry but we cannot accept anyone with an eviction, landlord collections, felonies, or bankruptcies filed or discharged within the last 6 months.
***Rent will be increased to $2,150 beginning of May 2020***

(RLNE5321354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Fisherman Lane # 4 have any available units?
283 Fisherman Lane # 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 283 Fisherman Lane # 4 have?
Some of 283 Fisherman Lane # 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 Fisherman Lane # 4 currently offering any rent specials?
283 Fisherman Lane # 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Fisherman Lane # 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 283 Fisherman Lane # 4 is pet friendly.
Does 283 Fisherman Lane # 4 offer parking?
Yes, 283 Fisherman Lane # 4 offers parking.
Does 283 Fisherman Lane # 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 283 Fisherman Lane # 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Fisherman Lane # 4 have a pool?
No, 283 Fisherman Lane # 4 does not have a pool.
Does 283 Fisherman Lane # 4 have accessible units?
No, 283 Fisherman Lane # 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Fisherman Lane # 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 Fisherman Lane # 4 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego