283 Fisherman Lane # 4

Oceanside Town-Home Now Available! - Built in 2006, 2 story town home with 2 car attached garage, granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher, refrigerator, downstairs 1/2 bathroom, two secondary bedrooms with large hallway bathroom, master bedroom has a separate bathroom with dual sinks. Huge enclosed front patio. Tot lot just around the corner! Washer and dryer are also provided. See a walk through video at http://youtu.be/oKFYszACTe4 Sorry but we cannot accept anyone with an eviction, landlord collections, felonies, or bankruptcies filed or discharged within the last 6 months.
***Rent will be increased to $2,150 beginning of May 2020***
(RLNE5321354)