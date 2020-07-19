Amenities
2659 Walnut Court Available 03/15/19 Single Level culdesac Home with RV Parking. 2-car Garage and Private Yard. - Here is the home you've been waiting for! Single-level home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2-car attached garage on a corner lot of a small culdesac. Open living and dining area with high ceilings and fireplace.
Enjoy updated features such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile & laminate flooring throughout. Other features include a private backyard, fireplace, Washer & Dryer and an open floor plan. This home is conveniently located between Oceanside and Vista with easy access to shopping, freeways, parks and more.
Please drive-by the property and then contact us to schedule a viewing.
Fridge, washer & dryer included. Small pet allowed with owner approval and increased deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
For more pictures, visit our website at www.NSDRentals.com/Vacancies - Available March 15, 2019.
(RLNE4751912)