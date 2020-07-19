All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2659 Walnut Court

2659 Walnut Court · No Longer Available
Location

2659 Walnut Court, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2659 Walnut Court Available 03/15/19 Single Level culdesac Home with RV Parking. 2-car Garage and Private Yard. - Here is the home you've been waiting for! Single-level home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2-car attached garage on a corner lot of a small culdesac. Open living and dining area with high ceilings and fireplace.

Enjoy updated features such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile & laminate flooring throughout. Other features include a private backyard, fireplace, Washer & Dryer and an open floor plan. This home is conveniently located between Oceanside and Vista with easy access to shopping, freeways, parks and more.

Please drive-by the property and then contact us to schedule a viewing.

Fridge, washer & dryer included. Small pet allowed with owner approval and increased deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

For more pictures, visit our website at www.NSDRentals.com/Vacancies - Available March 15, 2019.

(RLNE4751912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2659 Walnut Court have any available units?
2659 Walnut Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2659 Walnut Court have?
Some of 2659 Walnut Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2659 Walnut Court currently offering any rent specials?
2659 Walnut Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2659 Walnut Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2659 Walnut Court is pet friendly.
Does 2659 Walnut Court offer parking?
Yes, 2659 Walnut Court offers parking.
Does 2659 Walnut Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2659 Walnut Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2659 Walnut Court have a pool?
No, 2659 Walnut Court does not have a pool.
Does 2659 Walnut Court have accessible units?
No, 2659 Walnut Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2659 Walnut Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2659 Walnut Court does not have units with dishwashers.
