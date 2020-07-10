All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:44 AM

2644 Sycamore Drive

2644 Sycamore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2644 Sycamore Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with family room and fireplace. Private location, two-car attached garage, new landscaping, fresh paint, and a bargain at this price! Owner may consider a pet.
To schedule a viewing at your convenience, Copy this link to your browser: https://secure.rently.com/properties/1884693
Click on the "Enter Property Yourself" button at the top right side of the page & follow the instructions.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2644 Sycamore Drive have any available units?
2644 Sycamore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 2644 Sycamore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2644 Sycamore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2644 Sycamore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2644 Sycamore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2644 Sycamore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2644 Sycamore Drive offers parking.
Does 2644 Sycamore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2644 Sycamore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2644 Sycamore Drive have a pool?
No, 2644 Sycamore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2644 Sycamore Drive have accessible units?
No, 2644 Sycamore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2644 Sycamore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2644 Sycamore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2644 Sycamore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2644 Sycamore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

