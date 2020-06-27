All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
2532 Woodlands Way
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:56 AM

2532 Woodlands Way

2532 Woodlands Way · No Longer Available
Location

2532 Woodlands Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
3 Bd/2.5 Ba w/2 Car Att Garage w/Appliances at The Woodlands! - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE VIEWING AND MOVE-IN READY!!

This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom town home will not last!

Quick access to shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, El Camino Real, the 78, the I-5, beaches and Camp Pendleton!!

Appliances are included, washer/dryer and 2 full size refrigerators!

Wood laminate flooring throughout the unit.

Master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet.

Very open living space with high ceiling in the living room, separate overlooking dining room that leads to the kitchen and balcony.

2 Car attached garage, rear balcony off the kitchen and the front patio is ready for planting!

Community pool and spa.

Small pet allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit.

Contact Frank Lucente, Property Manager, for additional information or to schedule a viewing.

(760) 496-7969

Traust Property Management

(RLNE5041182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 Woodlands Way have any available units?
2532 Woodlands Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2532 Woodlands Way have?
Some of 2532 Woodlands Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 Woodlands Way currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Woodlands Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Woodlands Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2532 Woodlands Way is pet friendly.
Does 2532 Woodlands Way offer parking?
Yes, 2532 Woodlands Way offers parking.
Does 2532 Woodlands Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2532 Woodlands Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Woodlands Way have a pool?
Yes, 2532 Woodlands Way has a pool.
Does 2532 Woodlands Way have accessible units?
No, 2532 Woodlands Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Woodlands Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 Woodlands Way does not have units with dishwashers.
