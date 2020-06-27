2532 Woodlands Way

Amenities
3 Bd/2.5 Ba w/2 Car Att Garage w/Appliances at The Woodlands! - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE VIEWING AND MOVE-IN READY!!
This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom town home will not last!
Quick access to shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, El Camino Real, the 78, the I-5, beaches and Camp Pendleton!!
Appliances are included, washer/dryer and 2 full size refrigerators!
Wood laminate flooring throughout the unit.
Master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet.
Very open living space with high ceiling in the living room, separate overlooking dining room that leads to the kitchen and balcony.
2 Car attached garage, rear balcony off the kitchen and the front patio is ready for planting!
Community pool and spa.
Small pet allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit.
Contact Frank Lucente, Property Manager, for additional information or to schedule a viewing.
(760) 496-7969
Traust Property Management
(RLNE5041182)