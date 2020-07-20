All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
245 Franciscan Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

245 Franciscan Way

245 Franciscan Way · No Longer Available
Location

245 Franciscan Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
245 Franciscan Way Available 04/01/19 3BR/2.5BA Home! 2 Car Garage! Community Pool/Spa! BBQ! Tot Lot! Close to Base! - $2800 per month
$2800 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $250-$500 Depending on Size of pet.

Address: 245 Franciscan Way Oceanside Ca 92057

Available April 1st, 2019

Features:
*3 Bedrooms plus Den
*2.5 Baths, Jack and Jill Bathroom
*2 Car Garage
*Stainless Steel Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher
*Washer/Dryer in Laundry room Upstairs.
*Community Pool, BBQ and Tot Lot for the little ones.
*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.
This home is situated centrally to eveything, minutes away from shopping, camp pendleton, and the San Luis Rey River Trail! 10-15min from the Beach!

If you are interested in this property,

Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com

Beautiful 2 story home in the Community of Mission Wells ! This gorgeous turn-key 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has OVER 2100 sq. ft. of living space, which includes a loft. Stainless steel kitchen appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range, and microwave. Laundry room including washer and dryer. Central air and heating. Has a beautiful backyard that includes a fountain. 2 car garage. Community pool and spa, BBQ area, and tot lot. Located in a cul da sac. This is not your typical rental, don't miss out! Close to San Luis River trail. Pet ok with owner approval and additional deposit. Call Moises to schedule a showing 760-707-2364 or 760-722-2114 or email at Moises@ranchandsea.com.

(RLNE4011951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Franciscan Way have any available units?
245 Franciscan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Franciscan Way have?
Some of 245 Franciscan Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Franciscan Way currently offering any rent specials?
245 Franciscan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Franciscan Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Franciscan Way is pet friendly.
Does 245 Franciscan Way offer parking?
Yes, 245 Franciscan Way offers parking.
Does 245 Franciscan Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 Franciscan Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Franciscan Way have a pool?
Yes, 245 Franciscan Way has a pool.
Does 245 Franciscan Way have accessible units?
No, 245 Franciscan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Franciscan Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Franciscan Way has units with dishwashers.
