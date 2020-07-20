Amenities

245 Franciscan Way Available 04/01/19 3BR/2.5BA Home! 2 Car Garage! Community Pool/Spa! BBQ! Tot Lot! Close to Base! - $2800 per month

$2800 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $250-$500 Depending on Size of pet.



Address: 245 Franciscan Way Oceanside Ca 92057



Available April 1st, 2019



Features:

*3 Bedrooms plus Den

*2.5 Baths, Jack and Jill Bathroom

*2 Car Garage

*Stainless Steel Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher

*Washer/Dryer in Laundry room Upstairs.

*Community Pool, BBQ and Tot Lot for the little ones.

*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!

*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.

This home is situated centrally to eveything, minutes away from shopping, camp pendleton, and the San Luis Rey River Trail! 10-15min from the Beach!



If you are interested in this property,



Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com



