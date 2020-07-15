Rent Calculator
Oceanside, CA
2162 Palmer
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:03 AM
2162 Palmer
2162 Palmer Drive
No Longer Available
2162 Palmer Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2162 Palmer have any available units?
2162 Palmer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2162 Palmer have?
Some of 2162 Palmer's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2162 Palmer currently offering any rent specials?
2162 Palmer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2162 Palmer pet-friendly?
No, 2162 Palmer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 2162 Palmer offer parking?
Yes, 2162 Palmer offers parking.
Does 2162 Palmer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2162 Palmer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2162 Palmer have a pool?
No, 2162 Palmer does not have a pool.
Does 2162 Palmer have accessible units?
No, 2162 Palmer does not have accessible units.
Does 2162 Palmer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2162 Palmer has units with dishwashers.
