Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

2054 Mountain Vista Way

2054 Mountain Vista Way
Location

2054 Mountain Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2054 Mountain Vista Way ~ Double Master Condo in Fire Mountain - This is a charming 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1356 square foot condo in Oceanside Fire Mountain area. This condo features double master bedrooms, a stainless steel fridge, electric range, dishwasher, a fireplace, a large wine cooler, an attached 2 car garage, and a washer and dryer.

Tenant to pay all utilities except landscaping. Cat or small dog (no more than 25 lbs) allowed with Owner approval.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE4610053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2054 Mountain Vista Way have any available units?
2054 Mountain Vista Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2054 Mountain Vista Way have?
Some of 2054 Mountain Vista Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2054 Mountain Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
2054 Mountain Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2054 Mountain Vista Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2054 Mountain Vista Way is pet friendly.
Does 2054 Mountain Vista Way offer parking?
Yes, 2054 Mountain Vista Way offers parking.
Does 2054 Mountain Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2054 Mountain Vista Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2054 Mountain Vista Way have a pool?
No, 2054 Mountain Vista Way does not have a pool.
Does 2054 Mountain Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 2054 Mountain Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2054 Mountain Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2054 Mountain Vista Way has units with dishwashers.
