Last updated October 24 2019

2 Bahia Lane

2 Bahia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2 Bahia Lane, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

55+ Community ~Two Bedroom in Mission View West - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom mobile home in Oceanside Mission View West senior 55/18 community. It is walking distance from every possible business you may want to shop at. It features a large patio off the side, a sun-room, fresh paint and new carpets throughout.

Applicant must be approved via Mission View West Community as well, there is an on site Management office. UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED. Community features a pool & clubhouse. Pets allowed upon approval.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE2747418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Bahia Lane have any available units?
2 Bahia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Bahia Lane have?
Some of 2 Bahia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Bahia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2 Bahia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Bahia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Bahia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2 Bahia Lane offer parking?
No, 2 Bahia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2 Bahia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Bahia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Bahia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2 Bahia Lane has a pool.
Does 2 Bahia Lane have accessible units?
No, 2 Bahia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Bahia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Bahia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
