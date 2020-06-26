2 Bahia Lane

Amenities

55+ Community ~Two Bedroom in Mission View West - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom mobile home in Oceanside Mission View West senior 55/18 community. It is walking distance from every possible business you may want to shop at. It features a large patio off the side, a sun-room, fresh paint and new carpets throughout.



Applicant must be approved via Mission View West Community as well, there is an on site Management office. UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED. Community features a pool & clubhouse. Pets allowed upon approval.



Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



