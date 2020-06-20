All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

1888 Avenida Segovia

1888 Avenida Segovia · No Longer Available
Location

1888 Avenida Segovia, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

1888 Avenida Segovia Available 05/09/20 3BR/2.5BA Home! 2 Car Garage! Pet Friendly! Kid Park! Gardener Included! Close to Camp Pendleton! - $2800 per month
$2800 Security Deposit, Additional Pet Deposit $250-500

Address: 1888 Avenida Segovia Oceanside CA 92056

Available May 9th, 2020

Features:
*3 Bedrooms, Master Bedroom Downstairs
*2.5 Baths
*2 Car Garage
*Gardener Included
*Fridge/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher Included
*Washer/Dryer Included in Garage
*Close to Freeway, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Shopping, Schools, Parks.
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit

If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com

(RLNE2897281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1888 Avenida Segovia have any available units?
1888 Avenida Segovia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1888 Avenida Segovia have?
Some of 1888 Avenida Segovia's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1888 Avenida Segovia currently offering any rent specials?
1888 Avenida Segovia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1888 Avenida Segovia pet-friendly?
Yes, 1888 Avenida Segovia is pet friendly.
Does 1888 Avenida Segovia offer parking?
Yes, 1888 Avenida Segovia does offer parking.
Does 1888 Avenida Segovia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1888 Avenida Segovia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1888 Avenida Segovia have a pool?
No, 1888 Avenida Segovia does not have a pool.
Does 1888 Avenida Segovia have accessible units?
No, 1888 Avenida Segovia does not have accessible units.
Does 1888 Avenida Segovia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1888 Avenida Segovia has units with dishwashers.
