Amenities
1888 Avenida Segovia Available 05/09/20 3BR/2.5BA Home! 2 Car Garage! Pet Friendly! Kid Park! Gardener Included! Close to Camp Pendleton! - $2800 per month
$2800 Security Deposit, Additional Pet Deposit $250-500
Address: 1888 Avenida Segovia Oceanside CA 92056
Available May 9th, 2020
Features:
*3 Bedrooms, Master Bedroom Downstairs
*2.5 Baths
*2 Car Garage
*Gardener Included
*Fridge/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher Included
*Washer/Dryer Included in Garage
*Close to Freeway, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Shopping, Schools, Parks.
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit
If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com
(RLNE2897281)