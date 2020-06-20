Amenities

1888 Avenida Segovia Available 05/09/20 3BR/2.5BA Home! 2 Car Garage! Pet Friendly! Kid Park! Gardener Included! Close to Camp Pendleton! - $2800 per month

$2800 Security Deposit, Additional Pet Deposit $250-500



Address: 1888 Avenida Segovia Oceanside CA 92056



Available May 9th, 2020



Features:

*3 Bedrooms, Master Bedroom Downstairs

*2.5 Baths

*2 Car Garage

*Gardener Included

*Fridge/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher Included

*Washer/Dryer Included in Garage

*Close to Freeway, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Shopping, Schools, Parks.

*Pet Friendly with extra deposit



If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com



(RLNE2897281)