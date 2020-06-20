Amenities
1860 Corte Amarillo Available 06/06/20 ****Rancho Del Oro - 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 2-Story / Cul-de-Sac House - Available 06/06**** - This 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,715 sqft house won't last long in this competitive rental market and desirable Rancho Del Ora neighborhood! Features include:
-Open floor plan in main living area
-New flooring
-Kitchen has granite counter tops and comes with stove, dishwasher and BRAND NEW refrigerator and microwave
-Built-in hutch/bar in dining room
-Vaulted ceilings in the family room with gas fireplace
-1/2 bath downstairs
-Master bedroom has hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and 2 large closets
-Master bathroom has vanity with granite counter tops, dual sinks, soaker tub, and separate shower
-Upstairs laundry room (tenant supplies their own washer/dryer)
-2 additional upstairs bedroom share Jack-and-Jill bathroom
-Backyard has citrus trees, rose garden, and large patio - great for entertaining! Owner pays for landscaper.
-Attached 2-car garage with workbench and storage
-Pets negotiable
Contact us today to schedule an in-person or virtual showing.
Available 06/06. $2,700 rent. $2,900 deposit. Tenant required to have renter's insurance. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
