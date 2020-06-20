All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

1860 Corte Amarillo

1860 Corte Amarillo · No Longer Available
Location

1860 Corte Amarillo, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
1860 Corte Amarillo Available 06/06/20 ****Rancho Del Oro - 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 2-Story / Cul-de-Sac House - Available 06/06**** - This 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,715 sqft house won't last long in this competitive rental market and desirable Rancho Del Ora neighborhood! Features include:

-Open floor plan in main living area
-New flooring
-Kitchen has granite counter tops and comes with stove, dishwasher and BRAND NEW refrigerator and microwave
-Built-in hutch/bar in dining room
-Vaulted ceilings in the family room with gas fireplace
-1/2 bath downstairs
-Master bedroom has hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and 2 large closets
-Master bathroom has vanity with granite counter tops, dual sinks, soaker tub, and separate shower
-Upstairs laundry room (tenant supplies their own washer/dryer)
-2 additional upstairs bedroom share Jack-and-Jill bathroom
-Backyard has citrus trees, rose garden, and large patio - great for entertaining! Owner pays for landscaper.
-Attached 2-car garage with workbench and storage
-Pets negotiable

Contact us today to schedule an in-person or virtual showing.

Available 06/06. $2,700 rent. $2,900 deposit. Tenant required to have renter's insurance. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

(RLNE4456568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 Corte Amarillo have any available units?
1860 Corte Amarillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1860 Corte Amarillo have?
Some of 1860 Corte Amarillo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 Corte Amarillo currently offering any rent specials?
1860 Corte Amarillo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 Corte Amarillo pet-friendly?
Yes, 1860 Corte Amarillo is pet friendly.
Does 1860 Corte Amarillo offer parking?
Yes, 1860 Corte Amarillo does offer parking.
Does 1860 Corte Amarillo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1860 Corte Amarillo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 Corte Amarillo have a pool?
No, 1860 Corte Amarillo does not have a pool.
Does 1860 Corte Amarillo have accessible units?
No, 1860 Corte Amarillo does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 Corte Amarillo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1860 Corte Amarillo has units with dishwashers.
