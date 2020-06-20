Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1860 Corte Amarillo Available 06/06/20 ****Rancho Del Oro - 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 2-Story / Cul-de-Sac House - Available 06/06**** - This 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,715 sqft house won't last long in this competitive rental market and desirable Rancho Del Ora neighborhood! Features include:



-Open floor plan in main living area

-New flooring

-Kitchen has granite counter tops and comes with stove, dishwasher and BRAND NEW refrigerator and microwave

-Built-in hutch/bar in dining room

-Vaulted ceilings in the family room with gas fireplace

-1/2 bath downstairs

-Master bedroom has hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and 2 large closets

-Master bathroom has vanity with granite counter tops, dual sinks, soaker tub, and separate shower

-Upstairs laundry room (tenant supplies their own washer/dryer)

-2 additional upstairs bedroom share Jack-and-Jill bathroom

-Backyard has citrus trees, rose garden, and large patio - great for entertaining! Owner pays for landscaper.

-Attached 2-car garage with workbench and storage

-Pets negotiable



Contact us today to schedule an in-person or virtual showing.



Available 06/06. $2,700 rent. $2,900 deposit. Tenant required to have renter's insurance. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



(RLNE4456568)