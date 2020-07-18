All apartments in Oceanside
1768 Via Allena

1768 via Allena · No Longer Available
Location

1768 via Allena, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rancho Del Oro Beauty!! - Absolutely immaculate, highly upgraded and one of the largest floor plans in Rancho Del Oro. Brand new Wood Plank tile flooring throughout the home, brand new carpet in bedrooms. Cathedral ceilings in living room and master bedroom with Jacuzzi tub and private deck. 3 bedrooms upstairs and optional office or den downstairs with full bath. Updated light fixtures, designer paint colors from flooring to walls. This is one of the best neighborhoods in Oceanside with a tot lot down the street.
This is a great community with easy access to shopping, dining, the Sprinter rail line, Camp Pendleton and schools. A short ten minute drive to some of the finest beaches in North County! Vista Unified School District shows the schools as follows: Empresa Elementary, Washington Middle School, Vista High School.
Non smokers only (strictly enforced). Advertised rate subject to review and acceptance of credit, background, employment and residential history and therefore subject to change. Equal Housing Opportunity. Renters Insurance will be required. One year lease. Visit our website at www.RentGPM.com or call our office at 760.721.4442 to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4749822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1768 Via Allena have any available units?
1768 Via Allena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1768 Via Allena have?
Some of 1768 Via Allena's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1768 Via Allena currently offering any rent specials?
1768 Via Allena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1768 Via Allena pet-friendly?
Yes, 1768 Via Allena is pet friendly.
Does 1768 Via Allena offer parking?
No, 1768 Via Allena does not offer parking.
Does 1768 Via Allena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1768 Via Allena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1768 Via Allena have a pool?
No, 1768 Via Allena does not have a pool.
Does 1768 Via Allena have accessible units?
No, 1768 Via Allena does not have accessible units.
Does 1768 Via Allena have units with dishwashers?
No, 1768 Via Allena does not have units with dishwashers.
