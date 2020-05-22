175 Edgewood Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful single story home, centrally located near schools, shopping, beaches & easy access to freeway.

This 3 bedroom 2 bath(s) home is PERFECT w/an open floor-plan! Family room with a fireplace, stunning floors throughout, kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, two car garage. Perfect home for a family and great yard for entertaining elevated lot w/a HUGE backyard! This PERFECT home looking for their forever tenant in a family friendly neighborhood.Tenant Pays All Utilities. Pets With Approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

