175 Edgewood Drive
175 Edgewood Drive

Location

175 Edgewood Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054
Loma Alta

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful single story home, centrally located near schools, shopping, beaches & easy access to freeway.
This 3 bedroom 2 bath(s) home is PERFECT w/an open floor-plan! Family room with a fireplace, stunning floors throughout, kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, two car garage. Perfect home for a family and great yard for entertaining elevated lot w/a HUGE backyard! This PERFECT home looking for their forever tenant in a family friendly neighborhood.Tenant Pays All Utilities. Pets With Approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 175 Edgewood Drive have any available units?
175 Edgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 Edgewood Drive have?
Some of 175 Edgewood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Edgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
175 Edgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Edgewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 Edgewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 175 Edgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 175 Edgewood Drive offers parking.
Does 175 Edgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Edgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Edgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 175 Edgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 175 Edgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 175 Edgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Edgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Edgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

