1722 Grandview Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pool air conditioning clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Eclectic, Entertainers delight 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Fire Mountain with a pool and jacuzzi! - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this 2899 Sq ft 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Fire Mountain! This home is situated on a 0.5 acre lot with great landscaping, views, pool and jacuzzi! Truly an entertainers dream, with a sunken living room, family room with fire place, and a fully equipped bonus room that has a built in bar! (Bonus room not included in square footage calculation) Huge master bedroom with walk in cedar lined closet & custom vanity. Other bedrooms are oversized with ample closet space. Lots of additional built in storage throughout the home. Separate laundry room and activity nook between the kitchen and bonus room. This is a very unique home!



Monthly Rent: $3400.00

Security Deposit: $3400.00

Application Fee: $40 Cash per applicant over the age of 18

Sorry No Pets

Renters Insurance is Required

All Utilities will be the responsibility of the tenant. Gardner will be paid by landlord.



To schedule a showing please call:

David Solomon DRE #02091886

(760) 452-0979

Agent for Burmeister Real Estate

DRE# 00546581



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5228028)