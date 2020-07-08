All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

1722 Grandview Street

1722 Grandview Street · No Longer Available
Location

1722 Grandview Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Eclectic, Entertainers delight 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Fire Mountain with a pool and jacuzzi! - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this 2899 Sq ft 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Fire Mountain! This home is situated on a 0.5 acre lot with great landscaping, views, pool and jacuzzi! Truly an entertainers dream, with a sunken living room, family room with fire place, and a fully equipped bonus room that has a built in bar! (Bonus room not included in square footage calculation) Huge master bedroom with walk in cedar lined closet & custom vanity. Other bedrooms are oversized with ample closet space. Lots of additional built in storage throughout the home. Separate laundry room and activity nook between the kitchen and bonus room. This is a very unique home!

Monthly Rent: $3400.00
Security Deposit: $3400.00
Application Fee: $40 Cash per applicant over the age of 18
Sorry No Pets
Renters Insurance is Required
All Utilities will be the responsibility of the tenant. Gardner will be paid by landlord.

To schedule a showing please call:
David Solomon DRE #02091886
(760) 452-0979
Agent for Burmeister Real Estate
DRE# 00546581

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5228028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Grandview Street have any available units?
1722 Grandview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 Grandview Street have?
Some of 1722 Grandview Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Grandview Street currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Grandview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Grandview Street pet-friendly?
No, 1722 Grandview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1722 Grandview Street offer parking?
No, 1722 Grandview Street does not offer parking.
Does 1722 Grandview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Grandview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Grandview Street have a pool?
Yes, 1722 Grandview Street has a pool.
Does 1722 Grandview Street have accessible units?
No, 1722 Grandview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Grandview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 Grandview Street does not have units with dishwashers.

