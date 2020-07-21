All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1720 Avenida De Suenos.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1720 Avenida De Suenos
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

1720 Avenida De Suenos

1720 Avenida De Suenos · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1720 Avenida De Suenos, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Oceanside, 1720 Avenida De Suenos, Great Cul-de-sac location! - Welcome home to this spacious 2 story situated on a cul-de-sac, tile entry, high ceilings, curved staircase, custom window treatments, large living room plus separate family room and central vacuum system.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3590684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Avenida De Suenos have any available units?
1720 Avenida De Suenos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Avenida De Suenos have?
Some of 1720 Avenida De Suenos's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Avenida De Suenos currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Avenida De Suenos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Avenida De Suenos pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Avenida De Suenos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1720 Avenida De Suenos offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Avenida De Suenos offers parking.
Does 1720 Avenida De Suenos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Avenida De Suenos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Avenida De Suenos have a pool?
No, 1720 Avenida De Suenos does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Avenida De Suenos have accessible units?
No, 1720 Avenida De Suenos does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Avenida De Suenos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Avenida De Suenos has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego