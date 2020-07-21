Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Oceanside, 1720 Avenida De Suenos, Great Cul-de-sac location! - Welcome home to this spacious 2 story situated on a cul-de-sac, tile entry, high ceilings, curved staircase, custom window treatments, large living room plus separate family room and central vacuum system.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3590684)