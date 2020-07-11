1679 Avenida Guillermo

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage playground tennis court

MOVE-IN SPECIAL 3 Br 2.5 ba 1600 sq.ft. - Rancho Del Oro Beauty!!! - Move-in by March 15th and receive a $150 rent credit

3 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

Living room with Custom Fireplace

Dining room and pull up Bar

Fridge, W/D, Dishwasher

1600+ Square Feet

Nice Yard

Gardener included

Beautiful Rancho Del Oro

Community Tot-lots

Super close to the YMCA and free tennis courts

Small dogs under 20lbs may be considered with additional deposit.

NO CATS

Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties



Three bedrooms with great floor plan. The Beds and baths are set up with one master suite and two guest rooms around a Jack and Jill bathroom. There is a half bath downstairs. The backyard is very peaceful with a fountain. Unit includes fridge, washer/dryer, gas fireplace, and central vacuum. The value for the price is amazing.



Call Carol Bocanegra 951-333-7999 to schedule a showing!

Associate Licensee CalBRE#0120028

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2726433)