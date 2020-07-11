1679 Avenida Guillermo

Amenities
MOVE-IN SPECIAL 3 Br 2.5 ba 1600 sq.ft. - Rancho Del Oro Beauty!!! - Move-in by March 15th and receive a $150 rent credit
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
Living room with Custom Fireplace
Dining room and pull up Bar
Fridge, W/D, Dishwasher
1600+ Square Feet
Nice Yard
Gardener included
Beautiful Rancho Del Oro
Community Tot-lots
Super close to the YMCA and free tennis courts
Small dogs under 20lbs may be considered with additional deposit.
NO CATS
Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
Three bedrooms with great floor plan. The Beds and baths are set up with one master suite and two guest rooms around a Jack and Jill bathroom. There is a half bath downstairs. The backyard is very peaceful with a fountain. Unit includes fridge, washer/dryer, gas fireplace, and central vacuum. The value for the price is amazing.
Call Carol Bocanegra 951-333-7999 to schedule a showing!
Associate Licensee CalBRE#0120028
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2726433)