Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1679 Avenida Guillermo

1679 Avenida Guillermo · No Longer Available
Location

1679 Avenida Guillermo, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
MOVE-IN SPECIAL 3 Br 2.5 ba 1600 sq.ft. - Rancho Del Oro Beauty!!! - Move-in by March 15th and receive a $150 rent credit
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
Living room with Custom Fireplace
Dining room and pull up Bar
Fridge, W/D, Dishwasher
1600+ Square Feet
Nice Yard
Gardener included
Beautiful Rancho Del Oro
Community Tot-lots
Super close to the YMCA and free tennis courts
Small dogs under 20lbs may be considered with additional deposit.
NO CATS
Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties

Three bedrooms with great floor plan. The Beds and baths are set up with one master suite and two guest rooms around a Jack and Jill bathroom. There is a half bath downstairs. The backyard is very peaceful with a fountain. Unit includes fridge, washer/dryer, gas fireplace, and central vacuum. The value for the price is amazing.

Call Carol Bocanegra 951-333-7999 to schedule a showing!
Associate Licensee CalBRE#0120028
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2726433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1679 Avenida Guillermo have any available units?
1679 Avenida Guillermo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1679 Avenida Guillermo have?
Some of 1679 Avenida Guillermo's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1679 Avenida Guillermo currently offering any rent specials?
1679 Avenida Guillermo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1679 Avenida Guillermo pet-friendly?
Yes, 1679 Avenida Guillermo is pet friendly.
Does 1679 Avenida Guillermo offer parking?
Yes, 1679 Avenida Guillermo offers parking.
Does 1679 Avenida Guillermo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1679 Avenida Guillermo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1679 Avenida Guillermo have a pool?
No, 1679 Avenida Guillermo does not have a pool.
Does 1679 Avenida Guillermo have accessible units?
No, 1679 Avenida Guillermo does not have accessible units.
Does 1679 Avenida Guillermo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1679 Avenida Guillermo has units with dishwashers.
