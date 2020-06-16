All apartments in Oceanside
1635 Alvarado St.

1635 Alvarado Street · (760) 602-0221
Location

1635 Alvarado Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1635 Alvarado St. · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1774 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Custom 3 Bed Home - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Beautiful upgraded home in desirable South Oceanside neighborhood.
Walk to restaurants, beach and easy access to freeways. House has been completely renovated with solid wood floors throughout, granite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, modern wood burning stove, ceiling fans in family room and all bedrooms, new home water filtration and softener system.

Bonus private hot outdoor shower to wash off after a day at the beach.
Detached 2 car garage with lots of storage and shelving.
Washer/Dryer hookups.
Large yard with citrus, fig, persimmon, guava and apple trees, solid wood deck and paved patio for outdoor entertaining. Owner provides gardener.

Sorry, no dogs. Cats considered.

Showings by appointment only. Please call our office.

(RLNE5267455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

