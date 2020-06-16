1635 Alvarado St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors cats allowed garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

Custom 3 Bed Home - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Beautiful upgraded home in desirable South Oceanside neighborhood.

Walk to restaurants, beach and easy access to freeways. House has been completely renovated with solid wood floors throughout, granite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, modern wood burning stove, ceiling fans in family room and all bedrooms, new home water filtration and softener system.



Bonus private hot outdoor shower to wash off after a day at the beach.

Detached 2 car garage with lots of storage and shelving.

Washer/Dryer hookups.

Large yard with citrus, fig, persimmon, guava and apple trees, solid wood deck and paved patio for outdoor entertaining. Owner provides gardener.



Sorry, no dogs. Cats considered.



Showings by appointment only. Please call our office.



(RLNE5267455)