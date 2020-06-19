1410 Westwood Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

This newly renovated ranch style home is located in the hills above the Peacock neighborhood of Oceanside. There are 1,400 sf of living space in this gorgeous 3 BR/2 BA home with attached 2 car garage and private Jacuzzi tub in the back-yard patio. The professionally designed front and back yards were designed for low maintenance and marginal water consumption with extensive hard-scape and drought resistant plants. This home is on a premium lot with awesome views of the neighborhood below and positioned to maximize the benefit of the daily afternoon offshore breeze. The backyard has a private patio with a patio enclosure and above-ground 8-person spa.

The open floor plan features a great room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and combination glass sliders and picture frame windows that accept an abundance of natural lighting. Beautiful manufactured wood floors and ceiling fans stretch throughout the entire home and the master bedroom features full height mirrored closet doors, extensive storage space and large glass sliders opening to the patio and above ground Jacuzzi spa. The kitchen has a large slider as well, with viewing windows that offer a panoramic view of the backyard. The well-appointed kitchen features a gas cook-top with microwave, fridge, dishwasher and Quartz counter-tops, designer cabinetry and can lighting. There is a gas fireplace in the living room with a grand oak mantel above the fireplace. The washer/dryer units are located in the over-sized 2-car garage with electric garage door opener. Central Heating and AC make for year-round comfort and a wonderful place to call home. This home is offered for $2,700/MO on a 12-month lease with long-term intentions.

Call Jim Scanlon at 760-889-4343 to schedule a private showing.

Scanlon Realty Management, LLC

CalBRE 01950837