Last updated March 27 2020 at 7:39 AM

1410 Westwood Pl

1410 Westwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Westwood Place, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
This newly renovated ranch style home is located in the hills above the Peacock neighborhood of Oceanside. There are 1,400 sf of living space in this gorgeous 3 BR/2 BA home with attached 2 car garage and private Jacuzzi tub in the back-yard patio. The professionally designed front and back yards were designed for low maintenance and marginal water consumption with extensive hard-scape and drought resistant plants. This home is on a premium lot with awesome views of the neighborhood below and positioned to maximize the benefit of the daily afternoon offshore breeze. The backyard has a private patio with a patio enclosure and above-ground 8-person spa.
The open floor plan features a great room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and combination glass sliders and picture frame windows that accept an abundance of natural lighting. Beautiful manufactured wood floors and ceiling fans stretch throughout the entire home and the master bedroom features full height mirrored closet doors, extensive storage space and large glass sliders opening to the patio and above ground Jacuzzi spa. The kitchen has a large slider as well, with viewing windows that offer a panoramic view of the backyard. The well-appointed kitchen features a gas cook-top with microwave, fridge, dishwasher and Quartz counter-tops, designer cabinetry and can lighting. There is a gas fireplace in the living room with a grand oak mantel above the fireplace. The washer/dryer units are located in the over-sized 2-car garage with electric garage door opener. Central Heating and AC make for year-round comfort and a wonderful place to call home. This home is offered for $2,700/MO on a 12-month lease with long-term intentions.
Call Jim Scanlon at 760-889-4343 to schedule a private showing.
Scanlon Realty Management, LLC
CalBRE 01950837

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Westwood Pl have any available units?
1410 Westwood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Westwood Pl have?
Some of 1410 Westwood Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Westwood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Westwood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Westwood Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Westwood Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Westwood Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Westwood Pl offers parking.
Does 1410 Westwood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 Westwood Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Westwood Pl have a pool?
No, 1410 Westwood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Westwood Pl have accessible units?
No, 1410 Westwood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Westwood Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 Westwood Pl has units with dishwashers.

